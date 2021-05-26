‘One Thing, and Then Another’ exhibit brings hazy nostalgia to Firehouse Art Center

Junior Meralis Álvarez-Morales began researching for her mini art exhibition Sacred Art of the Sea. Photo by Sarah Elise Navy. At the beginning of fall term this academic year, junior Meralis Álvarez-Morales started research on her mini art exhibition, Sacred Art of the Sea, with no information on the artists and their work in relation to the Caribbean and Latin American art world. Now, after countless hours spent reading research articles, books, reddit threads, blogs and discussing with outside scholars and curators, Álvarez-Morales’ mini art exhibition showcases Haitian artists Seymour Étienne-Bottex, Florence Martinez and Jacques Enguerrand-Gourges, as well as an American artist, Karl Priebe. In terms of the art from these artists, Álvarez-Morales says, “The artworks by Haitian artists feature a variety of themes that focus on Haitian spirituality and religion, politics and most of all the representation of Haitianess.”