Who Got Dat Money? Louisiana Only Has One Billionaire

Today is a day that we all need to celebrate, it's a day where we text our favorite redhead and tell them how special and how rare they are. Not just rare as in their personalities, but rare as in there really aren't many of them in the world. When I think redhead I think of my Glammy, she has 3 kids but only one of them came out with auburn/red hair. It turns out that her having one child with red hair is actually a rare occurrence.