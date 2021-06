If your collection of Major League Baseball fitteds needs some light colors for the summer months ahead, Hat Club got you covered with their latest exclusive release. Here is the Candy MLB Micro 59Fifty Fitted Hat Collection. Only four caps are included in this release: Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, and Boston Red Sox. All four hats feature a bright color for their undervisor. The right panel for each hat features a commemorative patch. Embroidered on the left panel is the New Era Flag, and at the back is the MLB Batterman logo. Get yours at the Hat Club webstore before stocks run out.