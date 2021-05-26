newsbreak-logo
Everything You Need for Your Next Disney Trip

Whether you're planning a trip to Disneyland or...

Mashed

What You Should Absolutely Never Eat At Disney World (And What You Should Eat Instead)

The blissfully unaware could easily write off Walt Disney World as the home of theme park fare that's riddled with vapid, flavorless dishes churned out in high volume, but they'd be dead wrong. With a little faith, trust, pixie dust (and research), it's very easy to have a great meal while visiting the most magical place on Earth. But on the flip side, it is just as easy to have something that leaves much to be desired. We're about to fill you in on the 411 of the gastronomical hotbed that lies beyond the churros and hot dogs. After all, the central Florida attraction is home to one of the nation's top agave-spirit bars, award-winning food festivals, the only master sommelier-owned wine bar in the state, a AAA Five-star diamond award-winning restaurant, private member's only clubs, and plenty of celebrity-fueled ventures. Shall we continue?
You need a travel packing list for your next adventure

Whether you’re a travel newbie or someone more experienced, you’ve likely left something behind on a trip that you’d rather not have. Travel packing lists can ensure that you’ve got everything you need once you arrive at your final destination. They can also act as a checklist in the days leading up to your departure.
Book Your Next Trip with Thermal

Today, we’d like to formally introduce you to Thermal, a new platform that wants to make it really, really easy to have the surf trip of your dreams (and the flexibility to tweak your booking if your dreams change). More on that, but first, some context. When I joined Stab...
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

What are all the Best Rides at Walt Disney World?

Are you taking a Disney Vacation and wondering how to possibly fit it all in? With tons of rides, restaurants, shows, and resorts to visit, it sometimes helps to just narrow it all down to the BEST. So if you're ready for our Favorite Disney Rides then settle in and take notes! Here are the Best Rides at Walt Disney World we find ourselves riding every time we visit the parks! Mind you they may not all be the most popular, but we think they are the most fun and well worth the time.
Everything You Need to Prep for the Friends Reunion

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Friends fans have been waiting 17 years for the cast to reunite—and even though they won't be reprising their iconic roles as Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe, we'll finally get to see the gang back together to reminisce and revisit the sets and stories from the show. (And if you're a super fan and you haven't yet signed up for HBO Max, now's the time.)
Everything you need to know about modern swing

A modern swing is a contemporary take on the quintessential front porch swings that were found in every home in the country. It was very popular in those times when families often sat outside to enjoy the fresh air and to interact with neighbors. Most people have grown up with a porch swing and they have very fond memories of it too. However, the old swings were bulky and belonged to a different age and time that as home designs and styles became more modern, the porch swing did not fit in anymore and as lives became more fast-paced or when people had to stay indoors most of the time, there was not that much use for the swing. Fortunately, the modern swing was developed and designed with clean sleek lines, made from excellent wood and metal frames, and even boasts of a modular or removable set-up, that is now a great addition to your homes. It is made in the country and boasts of wood that has long been used to make great quality furniture and is guaranteed to last for a long time. It can provide a design element into your home wherever you put it, may it be in a front porch, your living room, kitchen, or even at the back outdoor space. With its modern look, it will fit well with your existing design and style, moreover, it is something that will get used every day in your home. It provides seating, lounging, lying down, and even cuddling with your loved one and children. You can even take a nap, read your favorite book or just lie there and daydream or wander off in your thoughts. You might even have to buy more than one swing as it will surely become the most favorite spot by everyone in your home.
Disney unveils its first Walt Disney World 50th anniversary commercial

Disney has today unveiled its first commercial for the upcoming 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World beginning October 1 2021. The commercial features the 'Beacons of Magic' that will transform each of the Disney World theme park icons after dark, and in addition includes 18 hidden Easter eggs - the glass slipper from Cinderella and the Enchanted Rose from Beauty and the Beast.
Disney Want Opens for Reserving

The extremely anticipated Disney Want, the most recent addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is open for bookings. Disney Want will set sail in the summertime of 2022 along with her first cruise set for June 9. The ship will depart Port Canaveral for a particular five-night voyage to Nassau, the Bahamas and Disney’s personal island paradise, Castaway Cay.
Disney lifts more blockout dates for Cast Member admission to Walt Disney World theme parks

Disney has lifted more blockout dates for Cast Members at the Walt Disney World theme parks for the coming month of June. Since the parks reopened back in July 2020, Cast Member availability to enter the parks using a Main Entrance Pass and Cast ID Self Admission has been extremely restricted, with no dates available for May 2021. Availability now includes 8 days in June at EPCOT and Disney's Animal Kingdom. Magic Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios currently remain blocked out for the entire month of June 2021.
Guests Have MORE Time in Hollywood Studios This Summer

If you were planning on visiting a galaxy far, far away or play in Andys backyard at Disneys Hollywood Studios in July, we have some great news. You will now have even more time to spend inside the theme park! Related: Disney World Releases Park Hours For Fourth of July! Walt Disney World has updated its website to show new, extended hours for Disneys Hollywood Studios in July. Previously, the...
Disney’s Hollywood Studios Wait Times on Thursday, May 27th

We have the wait times for today Thursday, May 27th, and we’re checking out wait times at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today’s park hours are 9:00am to 8:00pm. Mostly sunny today and warm with highs reaching mid 90s. We’ve provided a snapshot of wait times from the My Disney Experience App as the day progressed including 9:30am, 12:00pm, 3:30pm, 7:30. Enjoy!
WDWNT Daily Recap (5/27/21): Trader Sam’s Gift Shop Arrives, Date for “Heroes vs Villains” Virtual Pin Event Announced, New Poster & Trailer for Jungle Cruise Movie, “Masks On” Signage Added to Indoor Areas at WDW, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, May 27, 2021.
‘Launchpad’ Primer: Everything You Need to Know About Disney’s Short Film Series, in the Words of the Filmmakers

This week, Disney+ has an exciting new way to showcase young filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds. Their new short-film series Launchpad goes live to the world on Friday, May 28, with six stories that offer diverse viewpoints on everything from Chinese to Jewish to Mexican cultures. We have a review of the series coming tomorrow, but there’s no better way to get a rundown of what each of these short films are about than by hearing from the filmmakers themselves.
Booking Now Available for Disney Wish

The moment many Disney cruisers and fans have been waiting for has arrived. This morning booking opened for the Disney Wish. The Disney Wish is the newest ship to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet and will be having its inaugural cruise in the summer of 2022. The first cruise...
PHOTOS: Guests Being Seated in Every Row, Physical Distancing Reduced to 3ft at MuppetVision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Since Walt Disney World announced impending changes to some of their COVID-19 policies, physical distancing has been reduced around the resort. From attraction seating to transportation, changes can be seen. Today, we stopped by MuppetVision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to see what changes have been made to the physical distancing measures there.
Masks no longer required outside at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, FL (WPDE) — In a major move for Disney parks, Walt Disney World updated its mask rules for guests following new guidelines from the CDC. Masks will be optional in "outdoor common areas" at Disney World, according to the theme park's website starting Saturday. Guests will still be required...