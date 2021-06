The US tech sector is now worth a whole of money, and that's putting it lightly. Reports with regards to the value vary with some analysts claiming that by the end of 2021 the US tech sector will reach the $5 trillion mark. However, according to Bank of America, the US tech sector is worth a staggering $9.1 trillion - that's bigger than the entire European stock market. While this news is shocking, it shouldn't really be too surprising. All the major tech giants reside in the good old US of A - Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Netflix to name but a few. The five largest tech stocks are worth a collective value of $7.5 trillion.