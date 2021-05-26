newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 14 cents to $66.21 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 22 cents to $68.87 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.15 a gallon. June heating rose 1 cent to $2.05 a gallon. June natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Gasoline Prices#U S Crude Oil#Commodities Prices#Gold Prices#Gas Prices#Brent Crude Oil#Wholesale Gasoline#June Natural Gas#Rose#July Delivery#June Delivery#Silver#Cubic Feet#June Heating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Trafficbeef2live.com

Higher Gas Prices This Summer

Retail gasoline prices this summer are expected to be slightly higher than in 2016. Drivers in the United States will pay an average of $2.46 per gallon (gal) this summer for regular gasoline, according to forecasts in EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). Gasoline prices from April through September are expected to be 23 cents/gal higher than the average price last summer, but this price is still nearly 70 cents/gal below the previous five-year average. The gasoline price increase this summer primarily reflects slightly higher forecast crude oil prices.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Shale Oil Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | ConocoPhillips, Chevron, SM Energy

The Latest Released Shale Oil market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Shale Oil market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Shale Oil market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Marathon Oil Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy), Hess Corporation, Apache Corporation, ConocoPhillips Co., Linn Energy, Koch Industries Inc., Shell Oil Company, Continental Resources Inc., Range Resources Corporation, Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Chevron Corporation, Newfield Exploration Company, SM Energy Company & Murphy Oil Corporation.
Trafficeconomies.com

Oil prices mixed, Brent nears $70

Oil prices were mixed on Friday, as the US crude was weighed down by the US dollar stability, while Brent edged higher. Baker Hughes revealed that the number of US oil rigs rose by 3 to a total of 359 rigs this week. The Energy Information Administration reported yesterday that...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Snap 5-day Winning Streak, Settle Lower For The Day

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as traders took some profits and looked ahead to the upcoming meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. OPEC and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, will meet on June 1 to...
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC): Price Now Near $61.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, MPC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.32%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn consolidates after surge on export demand

* Corn mixed after 6% jump on Thursday * Market weighs Chinese imports, higher expected global crop * Wheat and soybeans ease after tracking corn rally (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Friday, pausing after a steep rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against favourable U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans edged down after tracking the corn rally on Thursday. Market participants were also adjusting positions in the run-up to a U.S. holiday weekend with markets closed on Monday. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $6.66-1/4 a bushel by 1159 GMT after climbing 6.4% on Thursday. New-crop December corn lost 0.3%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday confirmed more than 5.6 million tonnes in new-crop corn sales to China last week while not showing large-scale cancellations of old-crop corn purchases by China, as rumoured this week. Recent Chinese buying of U.S. corn has put the focus back on tight global supplies after Chicago prices eased to a one-month low this week on good crop conditions in the U.S. Midwest. The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for global corn output in the 2021/22 season, as high prices encourage more planting, but saw consumption outstripping production. "The IGC is sticking with its prediction ... that the corn market will see its fifth deficit in succession," Commerzbank said in a note. China has loomed large in the corn market as traders have assessed rumours about import purchases and policy steps to curb commodity prices and use other crops in livestock feed. "China has been snapping up U.S. corn cargoes, but its future purchases will depend on domestic production and demand," said one Singapore-based grains trader. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $6.73-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.2% lower at $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Argentina's 2020/21 soybean crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing better than expected crop yields as it increased a previous 43 million tonne estimate. Wheat traders were awaiting the outcome of a large import tender being held by Saudi Arabia, with results expected on Monday. Prices at 1159 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 673.25 -3.00 -0.44 640.50 5.11 CBOT corn 666.25 1.75 0.26 484.00 37.65 CBOT soy 1534.75 -2.25 -0.15 1311.00 17.07 Paris wheat Sep 211.75 -0.25 -0.12 192.50 10.00 Paris maize Jun 270.00 5.00 1.89 198.75 35.85 Paris rape Aug 517.00 -3.25 -0.62 393.00 31.55 WTI crude oil 67.26 0.41 0.61 48.52 38.62 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 -0.31 1.2100 0.45 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman )
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Rising prices provide opportunities, producers say

The approach of driving season, with its resulting drawdown of gasoline supplies, combined with continued positive economic trends in the US gave a boost to crude prices this week. Bloomberg reported prices rose 4.3 percent for the week, the best since mid-April. West Texas Intermediate crossed the $67 barrier in...
TrafficZacks.com

4 Permian Explorers to Watch Closely on Crude Price Surge

The economies are now reopening, thereby calling for more oil production since the commodity is a prime source of fossil fuel that is used for transportation and power. The rising demand for crude is reflected in the increasing price of the commodity, compelling investors to keep an eye on oil companies.
Trafficinvestorsking.com

Brent Oil Near $70 Per Barrel on Strong U.S Economy

Brent crude oil, against which Nigerian oil is priced, gained 19 cents or 0.36 percent to $69.82 a barrel on Friday at 2:28 pm Nigerian time. The crude oil rose on strong U.S economic data and expectations that demand would rebound in the near term and boosted fuel consumption in the third quarter.
Trafficrigzone.com

Inflation Signals Bolster Oil Price Outlook

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Inflation, India, and Iran have figured prominently in global energy markets recently, and the past week has been no exception. In this latest installment of weekly oil and gas market hits and misses, find out what some of Rigzone’s regular prognosticators have to say about the latest developments on these and other fronts.
Businessinvestingcube.com

Gold Price Close Above $1,900 Points To Even Higher Prices

The Gold Price has closed higher for the fourth straight week. Increased central-bank buying and inflation fears has analysts predicting even higher prices. Gold (XAUUSD) closed at $1,903.50 and above the $1,900 level for the first time in five months. Since March, Gold has gained over +13% as inflation concerns have investors flocking to the shiny metal.
Trafficrigzone.com

Light Crude Up 4.3% for the Week

(Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its biggest weekly gain since the middle of April ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day weekend that kicks off the country’s summer driving season. West Texas Intermediate rose 4.3% this week. A spate of positive U.S. economic data this week continued to highlight the recovery taking shape in the world’s largest oil-consuming country, while Americans are expected to unleash demand built up during the pandemic from this weekend onward.
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

July Natural Gas Futures Rally to Close Out Volatile Week; Cash Prices Cruise

Natural gas futures recovered on Friday along with stronger export volumes and increased expectations for national cooling demand in June. The July Nymex contract rose 2.8 cents day/day and settled at $2.986/MMBtu. August gained 2.9 cents to $3.007. At A Glance:. U.S. LNG volumes rebound late in the week. Forecasts...
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

U.S. Drops One Natural Gas Rig; Oil Count Climbs

The U.S. natural gas rig count fell one unit to 98 for the week ended Friday (May 28), including a decline in drilling activity in the Northeast, according to updated figures published by Baker Hughes Co. (BKR). The addition of three oil-directed rigs in the United States offset the decline...
Energy Industryalleghenyfront.org

Report Shows Rebound for Natural Gas as Production, Prices Rise

Natural gas prices in Pennsylvania shot up in the first three months of 2021, a sign that the industry may be rebounding as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. The latest production report from the commonwealth’s Independent Fiscal Office shows the state’s average natural gas price from January to March was 64 percent higher than the same time last year.
Trafficphillyvoice.com

Will U.S. gas and lumber shortages further jack up home prices?

The ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest refined fuel line running from Texas to the Northeast, has sent consumers scrambling to the gas pumps in a panic over the past several days. Demand for fuel was up 32.5% on the East Coast on Monday — and AAA reported...
Trafficwcsx.com

Memorial Day Gas Prices Highest In 7 Years, May Not Dip Anytime Soon

For the first holiday of the summer season, gas prices are expected to be the highest in seven years and prices could stay high all summer, as more people will be traveling due to COVID restrictions being lifted. According to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of unleaded...