In just a few days it will mark 10 years since Dylan O’Brien got his big break on MTV’s Teen Wolf, which premiered on June 5, 2011. The show would go on to become a major vehicle for the actor, who was 20 years old at the time, leading into his starring role in the sci-fi trilogy The Maze Runner. Now that the actor has wrapped two major pillars of his career, the question that might come to him is, "what now?"