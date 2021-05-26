CW to put some life into Saturday nights

Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, and Wayne Brady are three of the mainstays of “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” which will be airing Saturdays in the fall on the CW Network.

You know you’ve seen a lot of television in your lifetime if you can remember when Saturday night was one of the week’s best viewing nights.

It was home to popular shows such as “All in the Family,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Gunsmoke,” “Have Gun Will Travel,” “The Lawrence Welk Show,” “The Hollywood Palace,” “The Love Boat,” “Jackie Gleason’s American Scene Magazine,” “Perry Mason,” “The Defenders,” and “Tales of Wells Fargo” — it’s a very impressive list.

There were also some clunkers, such as “The Jerry Lewis Show,” “Bridget Loves Bernie,” and “Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell,” but for the most part, if you stayed home on Saturday night, you were going to be exposed to quality.

That was then, however. The networks gave up trying to put first-run shows on Saturday night a long time ago.

That makes the news generated from the CW Network Tuesday extremely interesting. The CW wasn’t even programming on Saturday night, but it will end the dry spell this fall and air first-run shows.

They shows — “America’s Funniest Animals” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” — aren’t considered blockbusters, but at least the CW is putting some fresh pastry in the stale Saturday night bakery.

Next season, the network may even put some scripted programs in the Saturday time slots.

Granted, it’s not like watching “All in the Family” or “Gunsmoke.” But at least the CW is making an effort to be original.

Sports siesta

For whatever reason, only three of the four local sportscasts value their nightly sports reports.

WTIC-TV61 continues to slide backwards, making one wonder why they even have sports reports.

Both WFSB-TV3 and WVIT-TV30 presented highlights of one of the most unique softball games in history — a 44-43 victory by Platt over New Britain. The game started last week, was suspended by darkness with the score 43-43 and was finished Tuesday.

Channel 3’s Joe Zone had the most information, reporting that there were 66 walks in the game. The hero of the game had to be the home-plate umpire.

Channel 61 was at the Southern Connecticut Conference track meet, which would have been good if there was substantial coverage. The station, however, did not give one result. Channel 61 gave viewers a taste of what was going on, but nothing in-depth.

The sports report during the 10 p.m. news was almost identical to the 5 p.m. sportscast — only one story was different.

When reporting on the one-game suspension of Connecticut Suns coach Curt Miller, anchor Sean Pragano was showing highlights of Sunday’s game against Las Vegas.

At the same time, John Pierson was showing first-half highlights of Tuesday’s game between the Sun and the Seattle Storm on WCTX-TV59. There’s no question which stations are trying harder.

• The top feature story of the night, however, was from Channel 61’s Ben Goldman on the Hole-In-The Wall Camp in Ashford, which is rebuilding after a fire destroyed a building in February.

Goldman told viewers he attended the camp as a youngster so he has a passion for the camp.

After watching that piece, viewers have an understanding of what the camp does, and why it is so important.

Grabbing Gretzky

TNT has won the Wayne Gretzky sweepstakes. The National Hockey League’s all-time leading scorer stepped down from his job as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday to take a job as studio analyst for TNT’s NHL coverage, which will start in the fall.

Both ESPN, which also is adding the NHL to its lineup, and TNT wanted Gretzky’s services. According to the New York Post, however, Gretzky only considered TNT.

Now that TNT has Gretzky in the studio, however, the question is how effective will he be. He has limited experience.

For the first season, however, that doesn’t matter. By getting one of the best hockey players of all time, TNT has exactly what it wanted — instant credibility.