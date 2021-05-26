Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida lawmaker calling for investigation into Governor Whitmer's trip to state

By Devon Kessler
WEAR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORIDA (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Florida lawmaker has called for an investigation into Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's recent trip to the Sunshine State during a pandemic. On Monday, May 24, 2021, Representative Anthony Sabatini wrote a letter to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody requesting an investigation into Whitmer's recent trip and activities within the State of Florida and potential violation of several Florida Statutes.

weartv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Anthony Sabatini
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Statutes#Michigan Attorney General#Florida Governor#State Attorney General#Lieutenant Governor#State Law#Wpbn#Democratic#The Michigan Gop#Sunshine State#Criminal Investigation#Legislative Leaders#Calling#Official Behavior#Taxpayer Money#March#Potential Violation#Grand Theft#Nonperformance#Elderly Father
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Investigation
Related
New York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida StateFrankfort Times

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
MetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...
Florida Statewflx.com

New gaming deal faces uncertain future in Florida

Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol considering a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe this week. It’ll expand tribal operations and bring mobile sports betting to the state. But no one is certain whether supporters have the votes needed. Monday started with a compromise. Leadership announced the governor...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

DeSantis’ gambling deal means billions for Florida, but is it enough?

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal-making skills are getting a test. DeSantis inked a $500-million-a-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion during the first five years of the deal. Some lawmakers, though, think the state could have done better...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
fox35orlando.com

New Florida COVID cases drop to just under 2K; 58 new resident deaths

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health reported 1,976 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now at 2,293,980. Total resident deaths now stand at 36,133, which represents an increase of 58 since Sunday, while...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Online poker dropped from Florida gambling deal

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida agreed to drop references to online casino games from a new gambling deal, alleviating concerns that the agreement could turn cellphones into mobile slot machines. A provision of the gambling deal included a “miscellaneous section,” outlining that Florida would negotiate in...