Florida lawmaker calling for investigation into Governor Whitmer's trip to state
FLORIDA (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Florida lawmaker has called for an investigation into Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's recent trip to the Sunshine State during a pandemic. On Monday, May 24, 2021, Representative Anthony Sabatini wrote a letter to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody requesting an investigation into Whitmer's recent trip and activities within the State of Florida and potential violation of several Florida Statutes.weartv.com