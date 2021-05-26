3 Injury Crashes Reported in Rochester Area Since Tuesday Evening

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting on several injury crashes in the Rochester area. The most recent occurred around 8:30 this morning in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Jasmine Paulson of West Concord was driving east on Dodge County Road 24 when she went through the intersection with Highway 57 and her pickup crashed into the ditch along the west side of the highway just north of the town of Berne. Paulson was transported by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.