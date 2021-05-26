Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

3 Injury Crashes Reported in Rochester Area Since Tuesday Evening

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting on several injury crashes in the Rochester area. The most recent occurred around 8:30 this morning in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Jasmine Paulson of West Concord was driving east on Dodge County Road 24 when she went through the intersection with Highway 57 and her pickup crashed into the ditch along the west side of the highway just north of the town of Berne. Paulson was transported by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

quickcountry.com
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Dodge County, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
City
West Concord, MN
County
Dodge County, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Dodge County, MN
Traffic
Dodge County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Spring Valley, MN
Rochester, MN
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#West Side#East Side#Wayne#The State Patrol#St Mary S Hospital#Southwest Rochester#Southbound Highway#Salem Road#Ambulance#Driving#Man#Apache Mall#60 Year Old Wayne Bothun#Mn#Kroc Am News#Berne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Burnsville, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

(UPDATED) Dakota County Drowning Victim Identified

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Dakota County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of an apparent drowning. A news release says the body of 36-year-old Mathew Brust was recovered from Crystal Lake in Burnsville shortly before 11:30 Saturday night. A dive team was called to the lake around 5:45 PM in response to a report of a possible drowning.
Spring Valley, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Two Injured In Crash Involving Motorcycle Near Spring Valley

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle vs. car crash north of Spring Valley Tuesday afternoon. According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, the crash occurred on Fillmore County Road 8 near the intersection with Mower/Fillmore Road north of Spring Valley just after 4 p.m. Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash, along with Spring Valley Ambulance and Fire Departments. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Their names have not been released.
Dodge Center, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Dodge Center Woman Hurt in Car vs Semi Crash

Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A crash involving a car and a semi-truck sent a Dodge Center woman to the hospital. The State Patrol says 49-year-old Dana Hickey was transported to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries after her car collided with the semi-truck around 11:15 this morning. She was driving south, while the truck was traveling north on Highway 56 when the crash occurred about 2 miles northwest of Dodge Center.
Elgin, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Public Asked to Help ID Elgin Vandals

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding those responsible for some damage to public property. Investigators are seeking any information that might help them identify the person or persons who drove a vehicle through the Elgin ball field. The act of vandalism left deep tire ruts in the grass field.
Kasson, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Charging Battery Suspected of Starting Rural Kasson House Fire

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A battery charging in the garage may have been to blame for a house fire in rural Kasson early today. That's according to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, which indicates the fire was reported just before 1 AM at 27264 Highway 34 East of Kasson. The homeowners, Tom and Margie Bigalke, told the 911 dispatcher there was a fire in their garage and smoke in their home.
La Crescent, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Body of Missing Mushroom Hunter Found Near La Crescent

La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a tragic ending to the search for a missing mushroom hunter in far southeastern Minnesota. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says the family of Jason Moore was reported missing late Monday night after he left his home earlier in the day to go mushroom hunting near La Crescent. A search was launched and his vehicle was located in an area west of La Crescent where his family believed was looking for mushrooms.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota DNR IDs Officer Killed In Traffic Wreck

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - A traffic crash Monday morning in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a Department of Natural Resources officer. The State Patrol says a pickup truck driven by the DNR officer was on a rural road near Grand Rapids around 8:30 am when a semi-truck “made contact with driver's door of the Chevrolet in the intersection, causing fatal injuries to the driver of the pickup.”
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Woman Accused Of Kicking Deputy After DUI Stop

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and kicking an Olmsted County deputy over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was driving on 19th St NW in Rochester around 2:00 am Saturday when he saw a vehicle coming at him in his lane. The driver of the other vehicle suddenly drove across the concrete median to get into the proper lane.
Lake City, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Search Is On For Missing Lake City Man

Lake City, MN (KROC AM News) - A Lake City man has been reported missing and the public is being asked to help in locating him. Gone missing is 62-year-old John Vater, who was last seen Saturday morning leaving his Lake City residence. Lake City police say his last cell...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Big Meth Bust In Wisconsin Includes Southeast Minnesota Man

Ladysmith, WI (KROC AM News) - A southeast Minnesota man was among several people charged as a result of a drug investigation in north-central Wisconsin. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace Tuesday announced that 11 people have been charged in a drug conspiracy case involving the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.