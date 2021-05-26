SR 57 near Plainville to close for bridge rehab

Daviess County officials gathered in Cannelburg to break ground on two more construction projects expanding CR 900 E. this week. “I think this entire project, from where it began to where it is now, is an example of public and private work in the county and the forward thinking of our leaders to look down the road and see a way to make something what it can be instead of what it is,” said Daviess County Councilman Mike Myers.