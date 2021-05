If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy right now, I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of attention placed on social media, namely Reddit. The phenomenon that began earlier in the year thanks to GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock has caused an avalanche of trading activity spilling over into other heavily shorted names. Whether you’re talking about beaten-down meat alternative stocks like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) or bankrupt car rental companies like Hertz (OTC:HTZGQ), Redditors are going against the grain and focusing on the “anti-trade” in the market.