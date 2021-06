Lady A are wasting no time in releasing their next studio project. The trio announced their What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) album on Wednesday morning (June 9). The seven-song album is set for release on June 25 and features their current single "Like a Lady," plus six more co-written by one or more members of the band. Thomas Rhett and Ryan Hurd are two more artists with co-writing credits, helping with "Things He Handed Down" and "What a Song Can Do," respectively.