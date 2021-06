Legislators are looking to wrest control of the future of the Penn Station upgrade away from the governor and hand it over to the city. State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who represents part of Manhattan, is sponsoring a bill that would require the project to go through the city’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure instead of falling under the purview of the state, The Real Deal reports. The redevelopment is spearheaded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and is currently working under a General Project Plan, which means it would not have to adhere to local zoning rules.