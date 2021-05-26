newsbreak-logo
Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

By Heather DeLuca
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, that didn’t take long. The woman who jumped into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and was subsequently fired from her job already has a new gig. Less than 48 hours after Lucy Rae was identified as the trespasser in the viral video that led to her dismissal, Mark Davis, of the Law Office of Mark T. Davis, not only hired Rae according to a post on his Facebook, he went off on Rae’s previous employer, the Lovett Law Firm.

