Creators On The Rise: How Alan Chikin Chow Got 7 Million People To Laugh At His “Shower Thoughts”

First of all, “Jenny From the Block” is a bop. I had a staticky single illegally downloaded via LimeWire in 2003, the summer after it dropped, and despite my single-minded allegiance to pop-punk at the time, the liquid, rippling bass drop got to me. There is a version without Styles P and Jadakiss but I don’t know it; there is no “Jenny From the Block” for me that doesn’t begin with me wondering why the two guest artists are discussing smoked salmon on the track. (As I know now, Styles P and Jadakiss are two-thirds of the Lox, a hip-hop group from Yonkers.) Vividly I remember it coming on the in-house music at a Taco Bell on a weekday afternoon, as the sunlight glinted off the chrome and plateglass. Jennifer Lopez is a pop star, and she knows what pop music aims to deliver: The feeling that nothing matters except vibing to the beat—even in the post-9/11 years where everyone, for reasons that are opaque to me, was really into SUVs.