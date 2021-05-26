Cancel
Wyoming Family Surprised to Learn Their Yard Being Mowed by Bears

By Doc Holliday
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This was unexpected even by Wyoming standards. A family just shared video of a family of bears who were mowing their yard...more or less. According to the video description, this happened near Moran, Wyoming. It's true that bears will eat almost anything and that includes grass. No, the bears were not really on riding lawn mowers (although that would be epic), but the result is the same. Hungry bears + lots of grass available = a family who won't need to mow any time soon.

