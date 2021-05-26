newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Streaming First: Paramount+ To Present Broadway's Tony Awards

By Phil Hall
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Entertainment history will be made on Sept. 26 when the Tony Awards ceremony mostly bypasses a television broadcast and airs on the Paramount+ streaming service. What Happened: The Tony Awards ceremony will focus on the Broadway productions of the truncated 2019-2020 season; the nominations were announced last October. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the ceremony while New York’s celebrated theaters were shut down during the health crisis.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Grammy Awards#Emmy Awards#Paramount Television#Broadway#Broadcast Television#Special Entertainment#New York Post#Cbs#Best Musical#Moulin Rouge#Streaming#Entertainment History#Theaters#Feature#October#Razzie#Photo Courtesy#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Movies
News Break
Grammy
Related
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Firehouse presents Broadway musicals this summer

NEWBURYPORT — Firehouse Center for the Arts is bringing three hit Broadway musicals shows to local outdoor venues this summer. Beginning last week and running through Sunday, the Firehouse presents "Rent" at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury through a partnership with Historic New England. From June 25 to July 18, there...
TV & VideosPlaybill

NAATCO's Streaming Presentation of

NAATCO’s benefit reading of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town debuts May 19 with an all–Asian American cast, including Amy Hill as the Stage Manager, Midori Francis Iwama as Emily Webb, and Yumi Iwama as Mrs. Webb. The stream begins at 8 PM ET. Rounding out the cast are Cindy Cheung, Kassandra...
Scottsdale, AZcitysuntimes.com

Scottsdale’s School of Film+Theatre presents multimedia streamed performance of WAR OF THE WORLDS, May 20–21

Students at Scottsdale Community College’s (SCC) School of Film+Theatre are getting ready for their second large-scale theatrical production this semester, which will test the limits of technology, creativity and collaboration — all while working remotely. The students presented 2020… The Year That Was in late April/early May, now they are...
EntertainmentDeadline

Tony-Winning Designer Clint Ramos On Broadway’s Return: Where Is The American Theater That Speaks To Everyone? – Guest Column

Editors note: Tony Award-winning costume designer Clint Ramos says he felt his “very selfhood slip away” when the industry he loves shut down in March 2020, and with two Tony nominations pending – he’s up for Best Costume Design/Play for The Rose Tattoo, and Best Scenic Design/Play for Slave Play – the designer, born and raised in Cebu, the Philippines, should be unreservedly delighted with the recent rush of planned Broadway openings. So why has he “been unable to muster a wholehearted sense of hope?” In a guest column for Deadline, Ramos, a lifelong advocate for an equitable landscape in theater and film, poses a series of questions to the industry, raising concerns that he says weigh heavily on the hearts of colleagues of color. “I am delighted at the notion of a return to the American theater,” Ramos writes. “But not as we left it. I want to return to a truly equitable American theater.”
Entertainmentohionewstime.com

When is the Tony Award?

This year, the award show will start exclusively at Paramount +, followed by CBS at a live concert event two hours later. The postponed Tony Awards were awarded an autumn airday and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the Broadway season, which has shortened the pandemic that disrupted the theater world.
Moviescititour.com

BROADWAY AT THE DRIVE-IN TO PRESENT THE BLUES BROTHERS

Radial Park ‘s “Broadway at the Drive-In Series” will present its newest “cinemersive” experience, the fan-favorite film, “The Blues Brothers,” at Halletts Point Play, starting on Thursday May 26. Performances will then run every Friday and Saturday evening through Saturday, June 26. “The Blues Brothers” features a live band and...
Entertainmentcititour.com

TONY AWARDS AND BROADWAY CONCERT TO AIR ON SEPTEMBER 26

The 2019-2020 Tony Awards will be presented as part of a special four-hour event entitled, “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” on Sunday, September 26. The evening will kick-off with the presentation of majority of the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7pm, which will stream live exclusively on the Paramount+ network.
EntertainmentParis Post-Intelligencer

Long-delayed Tony Awards to air Sept. 26

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-delayed Tony Awards have been given a fall air date and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the pandemic-shortened Broadway season that upended the theater world. Producers of the telecast announced Wednesday that the Tonys will be held Sept. 26 and will air on CBS...
Performing Artskfgo.com

Tony Awards set for September after coronavirus delays

(Reuters) -The Tony Awards for Broadway theater that were delayed for more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic will take place on Sept. 26, The Broadway League, which organizes the event, said in a statement on Wednesday. The awards, which celebrate the best plays and musicals on Broadway, will...
Moviest2conline.com

The Tony’s Are Finally Being Awarded as They Piggyback Onto Broadway’s Back Special

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, was already scheduled as a live concert event featuring performances from the three Best Musical Contenders, as well as Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners. The broadcast airs Sunday, September 26 from 9-11 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+, and the CBS app. Presenters will hand out Best Revival of a Play, Best Play, and Best Musical.
Celebritiesdanielpluslauren.com

The Tony Awards returning post #COVID19 September 26 on @CBS @paramountplus ~ @TheTonyAwards #TonyAwards #broadway

This just in, The Tony Awards surprised us on Twitter today announcing the 74th annual Tony Awards will take place this Fall on Sunday, September 26, 2021, which will be a live multi-platform event on both CBS on TV, and streaming live on Paramount Plus, which after the broadcast, will feature an additional live one hour event called “Broadway’s Back” that celebrates Broadway’s best, and the bright future of Broadway returning following the COVID19 pandemic.
Theater & Danceculturalweekly.com

Broadway’s Post-Quarantine Season

With COVID infections dropping and vaccinations reaching higher levels, the New York theater is poised to reopen after a year and a half of lockdown. Both Governor Cuomo and Mayor DeBlasio have touted that the city will be open for business this summer and Broadway has followed suit. It started with a trickle of press releases but now the floodgates have opened with multiple shows announcing their return starting on Sept. 2 with Hadestown. Then on Sept. 14, the three biggest money-makers–Hamilton, Lion King and Wicked–and longest running American show in Broadway history–Chicago–are opening their doors.
Performing ArtsDaily Beast

The Tony Awards Will Finally Happen, Just After Broadway Reopens

The long-delayed 74th annual Tony Awards, for shows and performances from the 2019/2020 Broadway season cut short by COVID, will take place on September 26, reconceived as a general celebration of the official reopening of Broadway earlier that month. The Tony Awards: Broadway’s Back will not only feature the awards,...
TV & Videostucson.com

TV Best Bets for May 27

This documentary recounts the final months of the war in the Pacific with never-before-seen, raw color film footage and the voices of 24 men who lived through the events. It documents events from the flag-raising at Iwo Jima in February 1945, to the harrowing kamikaze attacks and vicious ground combat at Okinawa in April of that year, and more. For this film, the National Archives opened its vaults and allowed previously denied access to over 700 reels of footage covering the harrowing expanse of the final months of the Pacific War.
Moviesculturemap.com

Paramount Theatre presents Summer Classic Film Series

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The Paramount Theatre will present the 46th annual Summer Classic Film Series, featuring over 100 classic movies over the course of the summer. Schedule of events. May 29: Casablanca...
CelebritiesKTVZ

Tony Awards Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Tony Awards which honor achievements on Broadway. September 26, 2021 – The 74th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled to take place. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. June 9, 2019 – The 73rd Annual...
Entertainmentreviewjournal.com

A Tony Award winner singing at Westgate SuperBook? Bet on it

We swept into Westgate SuperBook a bit after 10 p.m. Thursday night. Within minutes, a Tony Award-winning entertainer was singing Queen to a mix of sports bettors and karaoke fans. Yep, the English tenor Alfie Boe’s soaring vocals filled the fortress. He took the stage (or, rather, platform) in the...
Musictvinsider.com

‘Friends’ Reunion, iHeartRadio Music Awards, New ‘Rugrats,’ Red Nose Day Hits the Wall

Friends fans have waited 17 years for the cast to get back together, and their emotional reunion is TV nostalgia at its friendliest. Elton John gets Icon treatment at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The classic Rugrats cartoon returns in CG form, but the kids themselves haven’t changed. NBC limits its Red Nose Day celebration in prime time to a special episode of The Wall.