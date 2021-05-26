A Streaming First: Paramount+ To Present Broadway's Tony Awards
Entertainment history will be made on Sept. 26 when the Tony Awards ceremony mostly bypasses a television broadcast and airs on the Paramount+ streaming service. What Happened: The Tony Awards ceremony will focus on the Broadway productions of the truncated 2019-2020 season; the nominations were announced last October. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the ceremony while New York's celebrated theaters were shut down during the health crisis.