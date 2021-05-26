newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

“The Smithsonian will reopen 10 of its museums throughout the summer, marking a full reopening of the Smithsonian since closing to the public in March 2020”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Smithsonian will reopen 10 of its museums throughout the summer, marking a full reopening of the Smithsonian since closing to the public in March 2020. These locations will open on a staggered schedule from June through August. All museums will reopen with added health and safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many with reduced hours of operation. Visitors will need to reserve free, timed-entry passes for most locations.

www.popville.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museums#Smithsonian Institution#Smithsonian Design Museum#Indian#Castle#Hirshhorn Museum#Cdc#The National Museum Of#Si Edu Visit#Open Friday#Open Monday#Open Tuesday#Open Thursday#Open Wednesday#Galleries#November#June#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
News Break
Travel
Related
Box Elder, SDnewscenter1.tv

South Dakota Air and Space Museum reopens to the public

BOX ELDER, S.D. — Now that vaccinated people are allowed to shed their masks, the South Dakota Air and Space Museum in Box Elder has re-opened to the public. During the initial uncertainty that surrounded South Dakota’s first COVID cases, the museum’s outdoor exhibit remained opened to the public, but was forced eventually to shut down.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Newcomb Art Museum to Reopen to the Public, May 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Newcomb Art Museum is pleased to announce it is reopening to the public on Saturday, May 22 with the exhibition Transcommunality, featuring the work of multi-disciplinary artist and activist, Laura Anderson Barbata. Transcommunality opened to the public virtually on January 19, 2021, and is on display through October 2, 2021. The museum will be open Saturday through Tuesday, 10 am to 4 pm this summer. Entrance is free but timed tickets required; information can be found at newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu.
Museums1350kman.com

Eisenhower Library and Museum to reopen Thursday

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is reopening Thursday following a closure of more than 14 months due to the pandemic. Officials say timed entry tickets must be purchased online in advance at eisenhowerlibrary.gov. There, guests can also review safety measures in place Guests can purchase a maximum of six tickets per visit.
MuseumsFulton Sun

Truman library and museum preparing to reopen

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — When director Kurt Graham arrived at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum in July 2015, he immediately dove into a new project. “And as we got into it with the staff and the board and the other stakeholders in the community and people in the museum industry,” Graham said, “we realized that we weren’t just remodeling or refreshing the galleries. We were re-imagining the Truman Library from top to bottom.”
Museumsfayettecountyrecord.com

Railroad Depot Museum Reopens

At a lunchtime meeting on May 1, the Friends of the La Grange Railroad Depot agreed to open the museum every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the last visitor has left. Staffing slots through the end of the summer were filled, and training for other members was planned. On Saturday, May 8, Arnold Romberg took the first shift and W. O. Wood staffed the museum in the afternoon. In the…
Topeka, KSPosted by
Audacy

Kansas Statehouse, history museum reopen to public in June

The Kansas Statehouse and the state Museum of History in Topeka will reopen to visitors next month. The reopening of both buildings was announced Wednesday by the State Historical Society. The society provides tours in the Statehouse near downtown Topeka and operates the museum in west Topeka. Both had been...
MuseumsBBC

Art lovers rejoice as Smithsonian museums reopen

Some Smithsonian museums have reopened following a significant drop in Covid-19 cases and rising vaccination rates in Washington DC. Visitors are still required to social distance and wear masks. The Smithsonian Institution is the largest museum group in the world. Some of the museums now opening their doors include the...
Rush, NYFinger Lakes Times

NY Museum of Transportation reopens Sunday

RUSH — The New York Museum of Transportation will reopen with a new schedule of events and trolley rides, starting Sunday. Special event dates and days when trolley rides will operate are listed at www.nymtmuseum.org. Attendance on trolley ride days and special event days is restricted and reservations are required.
Museumsbristol247.com

The museums and galleries reopening their doors this week

Museums and art galleries across Bristol are beginning to reopen their doors for the first time since January. As Covid restrictions ease, you are now able to book a slot at the multiple museums from Tuesday and visit the exhibitions in maximum groups of six. After having spent months closed...
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

Grammy Museum reopens to the public Friday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Grammy Museum will reopen to the public Friday after being closed more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum will reopen with three new major exhibits: "Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out," which will be on view through Fall 2021; "Y Para Siempre... Marco Antonio Solis," on view through Spring 2022; and the previously announced "Motown: The Sound Of Young America," on view through Winter 2021.
MuseumsRideApart

Ducati Museum Reopens Its Doors Starting 21st May

One of the many things which the global pandemic has taken away from us is the ability to safely enjoy museums and exhibits. Before the imposition of lockdowns and travel restrictions all across the globe, we could simply waltz into the nearest museum, take in all the sights and sounds, and come out with a whole new breadth of knowledge about the wonderful world around us.
California StateMarin Independent Journal

Oakland Museum of California, closed for 15 months, set to reopen

The Oakland Museum of California, closed for more than a year by the pandemic and renovation, will celebrate its reopening on June 18 with free admission through June 20. Visitors will be able to tour the newly redesigned outdoor gardens with the newly reinstalled sculpture garden, and the Museum’s Galleries of California Art, History, and Natural Sciences. Tickets, while free, must reserved in advance.
Travelwgnradio.com

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo opens its doors to visitors

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is welcoming visitors back into the zoo on Friday after being closed due to the pandemic. Although, the zoo is reopening with new safety guidelines in order to protect visitors and limit the spread of COVID-19. All visitors ages 2 and older will be required to wear a face mask in all indoor facilities. Visitors that are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face mask outdoors.
Hermosa Beach, CADaily Breeze

Skateboarding exhibit reopens Hermosa Beach Museum to the public

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society & Museum’s latest exhibit, which opens Saturday, May 22, will explore the emergence of skateboarding in the city and the rest of the South Bay through photographs, video and other media. The exhibit, titled “Skateboarding, Then,” marks the first event at the museum open to...
MuseumsSmithsonian

National Museum of American History Reopens to the Public May 21

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will reopen its doors Friday, May 21, with free timed-entry passes required and health-and-safety procedures in place. Two new acquisitions cases will feature the gown worn by actress Constance Wu in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians and the 1980 Bob Ross painting “On a Clear Day” along with the art educator’s easel and palette knife. A spotlight on women’s history continues with “Creating Icons: How We Remember Woman Suffrage” and “Girlhood (It’s Complicated)” as well as the debut of “Picturing Women Inventors,” which uses larger-than-life images to highlight contemporary and historic stories of women inventors, visionaries and scientists at work.
MuseumsABQJournal

State museums, historic sites reopen

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you might check out one of the state’s many museums. After being closed to the public for nearly a year, New Mexico’s eight museums and seven historic sites have reopened. The process to reopen to the public started in February with a slow rollout by the state.