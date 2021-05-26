“The Smithsonian will reopen 10 of its museums throughout the summer, marking a full reopening of the Smithsonian since closing to the public in March 2020”
“The Smithsonian will reopen 10 of its museums throughout the summer, marking a full reopening of the Smithsonian since closing to the public in March 2020. These locations will open on a staggered schedule from June through August. All museums will reopen with added health and safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many with reduced hours of operation. Visitors will need to reserve free, timed-entry passes for most locations.www.popville.com