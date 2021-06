Luke Bryan is among the performers at the annual National Music Publishers’ Association’s meeting next month. Country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift will receive the Songwriter Icon Award at the event, recognizing her illustrious career. In the last year alone, she became the first woman to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards three times, and the first woman to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 with three albums over the course of a single year, with Folklore, Evermore and Fearless (Taylor’s Version).