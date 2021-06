One of my favorite YouTube channels had a quick Wichita Falls reference this past week and I couldn't believe it. So this past weekend I was enjoying lunch and usually when I am cooking I just throw something on my phone so I'm not standing there in silence. I saw that RedLetterMedia put up a new Best of the Worst video. If you don't watch these guys, the premise is simple. They go through their massive collection of awful movies trying to find the Best of the Worst.