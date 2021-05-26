newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.

www.popville.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal#Pet#Dot#Mt Pleasant#Gmail#Pet#Animal Fix#Popville#Patreon#Princeofpetworth#Snow Cat#Denali#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

Animals at Your Wedding: The Why’s and How’s

Some people choose to involve their pets on their wedding day, but many people, including those who don’t have pets, may still want to add something more memorable to the big day. When cats, dogs or even the family goldfish just aren’t enough to give your wedding the edge it deserves, you can hire other animals to be part of the day instead.
Greenville, TXketr.org

Kitten Time: Be Sure To 'Fix' Your Cats

Dr. Karri McCreary, veterinarian and co-owner of the Greenville Animal Hospital, says it is the time of year for kittens to be conceived and born, and owners of cats should make sure they're "fixed." In particular, Dr. McCreary says it's important to neuter outdoor, semi-feral cats that you feed. We also discuss taking care of exotic pets.
Fort Worth, TXaudacy.com

Fort Worth Animal Shelter needs your help

Fort Worth Animal Shelter is way over-capacity. Just within the past two months, they've already had an additional 2800 surrenders and strays brought to one of their facilities. They are looking for people to adopt or even foster. They have waived all adoption fees and each pet has already been...
Apparelgofugyourself.com

Your Afternoon Chat: What Is The Silliest Thing You’ve Ever Bought?

I got an email from Mint today telling me that I’d spent an unusual amount on clothing — get off my back, Mint! I finally get to leave the house! I wanted some real pants! –and it got me, a la Ms Bradshaw, to thinking: I bet folks have bought some stuff in their time that they look back at and think, “what was I thinking?” (Many items on infomercials may fall into this category.) Let’s talk about all the stuff we’ve bought…and regret.
EntertainmentThe Verge

Google Photos will soon make animated photos from your still shots

Google Photos will soon have a cool new trick: if you take two similar images with your phone’s camera, the app will be able to create an animated, moving shot that combines them. It does this by using machine learning to synthesize movement between the two shots. Google creates new frames between them, resulting in a “vivid moving picture.” Google’s Shimrit Ben-Yair made this sound like something that parents will love since now your multiple attempts at the same shot will allow for this added benefit.
cachevalleydaily.com

Animal lovers join forces for Free Feline Fix event

LOGAN – It was a big day at the Cache Humane Society on Saturday, with 50 cats scheduled to be spayed or neutered during a Free Feline Fix event. Cache Humane director Stacey Fisk said the event was a cooperative effort between the local animal shelter and Bridgerland Audubon Society.
Workoutscoloradosprings.com

Live Well: Get your yoga fix outdoors this summer

One of yoga’s many selling points is the ability to do it anywhere. Practice your postures at the airport, work, your living room, by a waterfall, under the stars, in a box canyon. Or how about trying one of the many classes being offered this summer around the Pikes Peak region? Camel pose in the grass under the sun is a much different animal than camel pose in a studio. Most classes are for all levels and donation based.
Calaveras County, CAPine Tree

Joanne is Your Calaveras County Animal Services Pet of the Week!

San Andreas, CA… Meet Joanne, a lovely shorthaired young black adult. Joanne arrived at the shelter as a stray and certainly was once someone’s kitty since she was already spayed and most definitely recognized the sound of a can of cat food being opened. We don’t know if Joanne was abandoned or wandered away from home, but no one has come looking for her. Sweet, affectionate and gentle, Joanne has a calm, mellow personality and loves being petted and brushed. She is, however, not a lap cat but more of a sit beside you and snuggle up kind of girl. Joanne does warm up quickly to everyone she meets. She is also very vocal – not with meows but with melodic trills to express her happiness along with indicating she would appreciate more attention. Joanne would likely fit into almost any household as a wonderful companion or family cat. Sadly, black kitties are often passed over for more unique feline colors but our volunteers can tell you they don’t come much nicer than Joanne.
RestaurantsDelta County Independent

Bite into these facts about hot dogs

Hot dogs are the yin to the hamburger’s yang. Franks and burgers are a common pair at barbecues and ballparks, and rightfully so. Handheld, portable meals, they pack a convenient and flavorful punchy. Few foods may seem as American as hot dogs. However, hot dogs are derivative of European sausages....
LifestyleCurbly

Make Quick, Easy Embroidered Wall Art With This Secret Weapon: The Punch Needle!

I've been crafting for a fairly long time (I won't say how long because I don't want to date myself). In all my years of making stuff I can't believe it took me this long to discover the embroidery tool I'm using to create this easy wall art. I first stumbled across this technique on social media. Someone had posted a "Work in Progress" video, and they were causally punching away at some fabric, creating embroidered lines at breakneck speed. After some internet searching, I was able to locate what is currently my favorite tool: Everyone, meet the punch needle.
South Salem, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

12 Trail Cam Captures-Wild Animals In Your New York Backyard

The family is sound asleep in your Capital Region home and while you snore the night away there are all kinds of wild animals roaming around. Everything from fisher cats to coyote could be snooping around out there and you would never know. One way to see what is out there from the safety of your own home is to set up a trail cam.
Animalsava360.com

Epic Race for Your Life Against Fastest Animals

Run, Forest, run! ????‍♀️???? As fast as you can! As there's a whole bunch of wild animals chasing you...???? Oh no! But no worries, this is just a fun video but it still made me sweat. Racing with animals - that's what we're gonna do right now. Please join and find out who’s the fastest! ????
South San Francisco, CAeverythingsouthcity.com

Get YOUR Fix of Dominic’s: Week of May 25th Menu and Locations

While Dominic’s local ‘home’ continues to be the Oyster Point Yacht Club and the South San Francisco Conference Center, the addition of their food truck offers them the flexibility to be at different locations at different times, PLUS every other Friday they offer a truly amazing dinner with curbside pickup at 121 South Maple Ave For more info contact DominicsOnTheGo@gmail.com.
South Salem, NYPosted by
ALT 103.5

12 Trail Cam Captures-Wild Animals In Your New York Backyard

The family is sound asleep in your Capital Region home and while you snore the night away there are all kinds of wild animals roaming around. Everything from fisher cats to coyote could be snooping around out there and you would never know. One way to see what is out there from the safety of your own home is to set up a trail cam.
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

12 Trail Cam Captures Wild Animals In Your New York Backyard

The family is sound asleep in your Capital Region home and while you snore the night away there are all kinds of wild animals roaming around. Everything from fisher cats to coyote could be snooping around out there and you would never know. One way to see what is out there from the safety of your own home is to set up a trail cam.