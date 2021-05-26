Your Afternoon Animal Fix

San Andreas, CA… Meet Joanne, a lovely shorthaired young black adult. Joanne arrived at the shelter as a stray and certainly was once someone’s kitty since she was already spayed and most definitely recognized the sound of a can of cat food being opened. We don’t know if Joanne was abandoned or wandered away from home, but no one has come looking for her. Sweet, affectionate and gentle, Joanne has a calm, mellow personality and loves being petted and brushed. She is, however, not a lap cat but more of a sit beside you and snuggle up kind of girl. Joanne does warm up quickly to everyone she meets. She is also very vocal – not with meows but with melodic trills to express her happiness along with indicating she would appreciate more attention. Joanne would likely fit into almost any household as a wonderful companion or family cat. Sadly, black kitties are often passed over for more unique feline colors but our volunteers can tell you they don’t come much nicer than Joanne.