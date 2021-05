A Black South Carolina man enslaved by his white boss for five years is being awarded $546,000 in restitution, the United States Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled. John Christopher Smith was initially entitled to $273,000 in restitution payments from his former boss Bobby Paul Edwards at J&J Cafeteria, but the Court of Appeals ruled that the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina did not account for federal labor laws in the initial decision.