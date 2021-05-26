Brain tumors caused by normal neuron activity in mice predisposed to such tumors
Light triggers formation, feeds growth of optic nerve tumors. Seeing, hearing, thinking, daydreaming — doing anything at all, in fact — activates neurons in the brain. But for people predisposed to developing brain tumors, the ordinary buzzing of their brains could be a problem. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Stanford University School of Medicine shows that the normal day-to-day activity of neurons can drive the formation and growth of brain tumors.medicine.wustl.edu