Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Brain tumors caused by normal neuron activity in mice predisposed to such tumors

By Tamara Bhandari
wustl.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLight triggers formation, feeds growth of optic nerve tumors. Seeing, hearing, thinking, daydreaming — doing anything at all, in fact — activates neurons in the brain. But for people predisposed to developing brain tumors, the ordinary buzzing of their brains could be a problem. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Stanford University School of Medicine shows that the normal day-to-day activity of neurons can drive the formation and growth of brain tumors.

medicine.wustl.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Cancer#Brain Activity#The Brain#Genetic Mutations#Stanford Medicine#Low Grade Brain Tumors#Optic Nerve Tumors#Tumor Growth#Tumor Formation#Putting Mice#Low Grade Tumors#Crucial Neuronal Activity#Overactive Neurons#Activates Neurons#Nervous System Cancers#Nf1 Mutations#Tissue Samples#Glioma Growth#Optic Gliomas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Tumors
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancercancernetwork.com

Medical World News® Inside the Practice: CancerNetwork® and Albert H. Kim, MD, PhD, on Treating Brain Tumor Malignancies at the Siteman Cancer Center

CancerNetwork® spoke with Albert H. Kim, MD, PhD, about a new Brain Tumor Center at Siteman, for which he is the inaugural director. For the latest installment of the Inside the Practice segment of the Medical World News® broadcast, CancerNetwork® spoke with Albert H. Kim, MD, PhD, of the Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, about the newly established Brain Tumor Center at the Siteman Cancer Center. The center will bring together multidisciplinary specialists in neurosurgery, medicine, radiation oncology, pathology, immunology, otolaryngology, and endocrinology to conduct cutting-edge research.
ScienceScience Daily

New tool activates deep brain neurons by combining ultrasound, genetics

Neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and epilepsy have had some treatment success with deep brain stimulation, but those require surgical device implantation. A multidisciplinary team at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a new brain stimulation technique using focused ultrasound that is able to turn specific types of neurons in the brain on and off and precisely control motor activity without surgical device implantation.
CancerMedicalXpress

Blood test detects childhood tumors based on their epigenetic profiles

A new study exploits the characteristic epigenetic signatures of childhood tumors to detect, classify and monitor the disease. The scientists analyzed short fragments of tumor DNA that are circulating in the blood. These "liquid biopsy" analyses exploit the unique epigenetic landscape of bone tumors and do not depend on any genetic alterations, which are rare in childhood cancers. This approach promises to improve personalized diagnostics and, possibly, future therapies of childhood tumors such as Ewing sarcoma. The study has been published in Nature Communications.
Cancerthemountvernongrapevine.com

Optic Nerve Firing May Spark Growth of Vision-Threatening Childhood Tumor

NIH-funded pre-clinical study supports key role of neural activity in brain cancers. In a study of mice, researchers showed how the act of seeing light may trigger the formation of vision-harming tumors in young children who are born with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) cancer predisposition syndrome. The research team, funded by the National Institutes of Health, focused on tumors that grow within the optic nerve, which relays visual signals from the eyes to brain. They discovered that the neural activity which underlies these signals can both ignite and feed the tumors. Tumor growth was prevented or slowed by raising young mice in the dark or treating them with an experimental cancer drug during a critical period of cancer development.
CancerScience Daily

Childhood cancer discovery may stop tumor spread before it starts

A new discovery in Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive and often fatal childhood cancer, has uncovered the potential to prevent cancer cells from spreading beyond their primary tumour site. The breakthrough provides new insight into what triggers the process that allows cancer cells to survive while traveling through the body in...
Canceragrinews-pubs.com

To Your Good Health: Removal is best option for tumor inside kidney

I am 62 years of age and in excellent health. I run or hike 3 miles or more on most days and road bike, swim and weight train. I eat sensibly, and I don’t drink, smoke or take drugs. I don’t drink coffee or even take aspirin for pain. My last physical exam showed no problems, and my blood and urine tests were fine. Recently, I was diagnosed with a small tumor inside my right kidney. It’s about a 2.5 cm solid mass with no rough edges at this time. The MRI showed “a 2.4 cm mildly enhancing solid mass concerning for a renal neoplasm.” It also showed that the left kidney has a single 1.2 cm cortical cyst over its upper pole aspect. Please explain what this means. The options for treatment are to completely remove the kidney and see if it is cancerous or just monitor the tumor and see if it continues to grow and remove later. The doctor said the whole kidney has to be removed because of the central location of the tumor. The doctor also said a biopsy is not a good idea where the mass is located for fear of releasing cancerous cells within the kidney that could move quickly throughout the body. Removal is a drastic measure, no doubt, to test for kidney cancer. Should I just monitor and wait to see what the tumor does or operate and have the kidney removed. What medical action do you suggest that I do?
Canceraao.org

Vitrectomy-Assisted Biopsy and Tumor Endoresection in a Suspected Choroidal Melanoma

Purpose To demonstrate the role of different diagnostic and surgical tools in the approach to a choroidal tumor. Methods Clinical, surgical and histopathological findings were correlated in an academic video. Results An 83-year-old female patient presented with a progressive amelanotic choroidal lesion and retinal detachment. Imaging studies revealed a hyperreflective dome-shape lesion, with shaggy photoreceptors and subretinal fluid at OCT angiography, with low to moderate internal ultrasound reflectivity, a hyperintense mushroom-shaped mass on T1 and high enhancement on the post-contrast study at orbital magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Vitrectomy-assisted biopsy and tumor endoresection with 23-gauge vitrector were performed. First histopathological analysis suggested choroidal melanoma, due to the presence of pigmented cells; nonetheless, immunohistochemical markers confirmed a metastasis from breast carcinoma. Conclusions Histopathology has been the gold standard of diagnosis in neoplastic diseases; nevertheless, immunohistochemical analysis has taken an increasingly important role in the diagnosis as a complementary tool.
CancerNews-Medical.net

The Fight Against Childhood Brain Tumors

Fortunately, childhood brain tumors are very rare. Despite progress made over recent years, however, childhood brain tumors tend to be linked to poor prognoses coupled with low survival rates. Dr Alexander Beck worked in Boston, USA as a fellow in pediatric neuro-oncology, later returning to his home country of Germany...
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveal therapeutic alterations

Oncotarget published "Molecular characterization of lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveals therapeutically relevant alterations" which reported that unlike lung adenocarcinoma patients, there is no FDA-approved targeted-therapy likely to benefit lung squamous cell carcinoma patients. The authors performed survival analyses of lung squamous cell carcinoma patients harboring therapeutically relevant alterations identified...
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Study Supports Single-Dose Rasburicase for Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) is an oncologic emergency that commonly occurs in patients being treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy. Rapid lysis of tumor cells and subsequent release of intracellular components triggers an increase in uric acid and precipitation of uric acid in the renal tubules. Given the potential for renal insufficiency and even renal failure, prevention and treatment of TLS are critical.
Cancerneurology.org

Sustained Tumor Control With MAPK Inhibition in BRAF V600–Mutant Adult Glial and Glioneuronal Tumors

Results: Twenty-eight adults with recurrent or disseminated BRAF V600-mutant gangliogliomas (n=9), pleomorphic xanthoastrocytomas (n=9), and diffuse gliomas (n=10) were included in the study. At the time treatment with RAFi/MEKi was started, all tumors displayed radiological features of high-grade neoplasms. Thirteen patients received RAFi as single agents [vemurafenib (n=11), dabrafenib (n=2)], and 15 combinations of RAFi/MEKi [vemurafenib+cobimetinib (n=5), dabrafenib+trametinib (n=10)]. Eleven patients achieved a partial or complete response (11/28, 39%), with a median reduction of -78% in their tumor burden. Responders experienced a median increase of 10 points in their Karnofsky Performance Status (KPS) and a median progression-free survival of 18 months, which was longer than achieved with first-line treatment (i.e., 7 months, p=0.047). Responders had better KPS (p=0.018), tended to be younger (p=0.061) and to be treated earlier (p=0.099) compared to non-responders. Five patients were rechallenged with RAFi/MEKi at progression, with novel tumor responses in two. On univariate and multivariate analyses, response to RAFi/MEKi was an independent predictor of overall survival.
Cancertimespub.com

Center for Neuro-Oncology leads new brain tumor guidelines paper

Capital Health’s Center for Neuro-Oncology, part of Capital Institute for Neurosciences and the Capital Health Cancer Center, continues to demonstrate nationally the program’s leadership and commitment to clinical excellence. Recently, the Center’s neurosurgical director, Dr. Navid Redjal, led publication of guidelines for the treatment of brain tumors, in addition to announcing the participation of Capital Health in two new immunotherapy trials for glioblastoma patients.
ScienceNature.com

Generating neurons in the adult brain

Glial cells can be directly converted to neurons in adult mice by using focally injected AAV to reduce expression of the RNA-binding protein, polypyrimidine tract-binding protein 1 (PTBP1). Maimon et al. designed an ASO targeting PTBP1 that induced the generation of new neurons in a human brain organoid model. A single injection of the PTBP1 ASO into the cerebrospinal fluid — a therapeutically viable approach — converted cells expressing glial fibrillary acidic protein into neurons in the cortex and dentate gyrus of the adult mouse brain. Over a 2-month period, the new neurons acquired mature neuronal character and functionally integrated into endogenous circuits.
CancerInternational Business Times

World Brain Tumor Day 2021: Significance And Facts You Should Know

World Brain Tumor Day is commemorated on June 8 every year to spread awareness about brain tumors worldwide. First initiated by the German Brain Tumor Association, World Brain Tumor Day is now held around the globe to educate people and discuss some of the misconceptions surrounding it. For instance, not all brain tumor diagnoses have poor outcomes. Many end up being benign and are cured once surgically removed.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Synthetic data boosts accuracy and speed of brain tumor surgery CDS

Michigan Medicine was working toward a goal: to develop a decision support tool that would improve pathologists' ability to accurately diagnose brain tumors in the operating room, allowing them to both diagnose more quickly and more accurately. THE PROBLEM. However, this is no small feat. Historically, tumor diagnosis is a...
psychologytoday.com

Glial Cells Are as Vital as Neurons for Brain Function

Neurons are the most well-known cells in the brain but they are not the only type of cell in this organ. The other main cells are the neuroglia. Recent studies show that glial cells play a highly active role in brain cell communication, and perhaps in the development of human intelligence.
Diseases & Treatmentsalsnewstoday.com

Stem Cells from Fat Tissue Protect Motor Neurons in ALS Mice

Stem cells derived from fat tissue significantly improved motor function and delayed disease onset by protecting motor neurons in a mouse model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a study shows. The study, “Adipose derived stem cells protect motor neurons and reduce glial activation in both in vitro and in vivo...