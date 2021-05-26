Brain tumors caused by normal neuron activity in mice predisposed to such tumors

I am 62 years of age and in excellent health. I run or hike 3 miles or more on most days and road bike, swim and weight train. I eat sensibly, and I don’t drink, smoke or take drugs. I don’t drink coffee or even take aspirin for pain. My last physical exam showed no problems, and my blood and urine tests were fine. Recently, I was diagnosed with a small tumor inside my right kidney. It’s about a 2.5 cm solid mass with no rough edges at this time. The MRI showed “a 2.4 cm mildly enhancing solid mass concerning for a renal neoplasm.” It also showed that the left kidney has a single 1.2 cm cortical cyst over its upper pole aspect. Please explain what this means. The options for treatment are to completely remove the kidney and see if it is cancerous or just monitor the tumor and see if it continues to grow and remove later. The doctor said the whole kidney has to be removed because of the central location of the tumor. The doctor also said a biopsy is not a good idea where the mass is located for fear of releasing cancerous cells within the kidney that could move quickly throughout the body. Removal is a drastic measure, no doubt, to test for kidney cancer. Should I just monitor and wait to see what the tumor does or operate and have the kidney removed. What medical action do you suggest that I do?