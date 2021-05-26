Opinion: Chuck Wibby: A hidden housing need we can get behind

I was encouraged to write this column about the people who have Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities (IDD) and their families that live here in Boulder County. For the uninitiated, which included me three weeks ago, IDD is the commonly used term for people who are on the autism spectrum, or those whom have a physical issue such as cerebral palsy, etc… It quickly dawned on me that although I didn’t know much about IDD, I knew many people who were dealing firsthand with it in their family. I then began to speak with these friends and with people who are involved with organizations here in Boulder County that help with this issue: Boulder Treasures, Association for Community Living (ACL), and Imagine.