If a commercial real estate market is hot, you can bet that Blackstone Group is trying to swing big deals in it. The investment giant has agreed to purchase QTS Realty Trust, an owner and operator of data centers in North America and Europe, in a deal that would value QTS at $10B, including debt, and take it private, The Wall Street Journal reports. The deal, which is expected to close in the second half of this year, is still pending a 40-day "go shop" period where QTS can solicit competing offers, MarketWatch reports.