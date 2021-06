Community, local and national journalists can turn to Covering Poverty for tips, tutorials, resources and inspiration to write and report on people and poverty-related matters. Journalists need resources and tools now and in the future to cover this topic, especially as the pandemic, 2020 election and social issues showed the importance of telling the stories accurately and with empathy. The site relaunched in March and the new stories, which feature multimedia storytelling, include guidance on word choice when reporting on inequality, tips for writing across difference and what to learn from poverty coverage during the pandemic.