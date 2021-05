The Timberwolves are 21-47 entering tonight's game at Detroit against the Pistons at 6 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 5:30. Jim says the new Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is a "cut above" former head coach Ryan Saunders. He says Finch has coached in many situations and didn't need his father to get him a job. Souhan says President of Basketball Operations Gerson Rosas went against protocol selecting Finch without going through a long search process and hiring the permanent replacement in-season. Guard D'Angelo Russell has said recently that Finch has their respect and he's getting the most out of the team.