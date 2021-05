More than 40 attorneys generals are calling on Facebook to “abandon its plans” for an Instagram for kids under the age of 13, an idea that has raised mental health and privacy concerns since it was announced less than two months ago. “Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms,” a letter addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and signed by 44 attorneys general read, CNN reports. Noting the targeted age group is “simply too young to navigate the complexities of what they encounter online” and research demonstrating that “use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children,” the bipartisan group of attorneys beseeched Facebook to nip the service in the bud.