A Zion man is being held on a $2 million bond after he allegedly threatened a man and woman with a pistol that Waukegan police say had been converted to a machine gun. Daquna J. Presley, 20, of the 2500 block of Hebron Avenue in Zion, was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer, criminal damage to government-supported property, two counts of aggravated assault, and resisting a peace officer.