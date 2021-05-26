newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweet, ID

Sweet City Ride

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Robert for sending this super sweet “Mercury Comet V6” from The Palisades. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you!

www.popville.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Sweet, ID
City
Palisades, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Comet#Thanks For The Ride#Sweet City Ride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Travelrichmondmagazine.com

Where to Ride

The 2.4-mile singletrack outer-loop dirt trail offers moderate terrain for mountain bikers, and 3.4 miles of paved trails are a great place to ride with kids. The new Deep Run Pump Track offers a short loop of rollers and berms where riders can propel themselves around by shifting their body weight rather than pedaling. henrico.us/rc/places/deep-run.
Charles City, IAkchanews.com

Ride of Silence Bike Ride Through Charles City Wednesday Night

Biking enthusiasts are invited to a special ride Wednesday (05.19) night to honor Charles City-area bicyclists killed after being struck by vehicles. Organizer Bob Krueger says the “Ride of Silence” will pay tribute to the latest victim, Ellen Bengston, who died last August after being hit by a pickup south of Charles City along Shadow Avenue, north of 240th Street.
Newport, ORNewport News-Times

Fish art: ‘A sweet little circle’

“I get to do something that I feel is positive in the world. I’m not just working to pay bills and buy things. I want my work to make a difference, for people to see animals in their natural environment and to feel the love to nurture and nourish them.”
Travelnewsitem.com

Walt's Way: Riding ride no walk in the park

Most kids go on class trips to see the sights. When I went in my eighth-grade class trip to Knoebels Amusement Resort, I was one of the sights that was seen. I’m at the age when my memory is often as fuzzy as my vision when I take off my glasses.
Armada, MImyrecordnewspaper.com

SPRING RIDING

Two bike riders make their way through the so-called “Cathedral of Trees” on the Macomb Orchard Trail between Coon Creek and Armada Ridge roads in Armada Township last week. Meteorologists predict warmer weather for this. Thanks for your interest in The Record Newspaper! If you are an existing subscriber, please...
Educationnny360.com

A sweet lesson in maple syrup production at CiTi

MEXICO - Students in the Project Explore and CTE Advantage programs at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) learned the process of maple syrup production from start to finish. From tapping the trees, to boiling and bottling, to selling the syrup to staff, the students received the full...
Madison, GAMorgan County Citizen

Read to Ride

The Madison Masonic Lodge #376 recently held its annual Bike Giveaway for local students to encourage a love of reading. The Lodge presented students with seven new bikes through the Joe Ward Read to Ride program. Students at Morgan County Primary School who received the bikes read at least 20 books per month since January.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

'Ride when the riding is good'

Biking 1,700 miles in six weeks sounds like hard work. And dangerous, too. We’re talking falls, crazy hill climbs and even heat stroke. “The terrain was absolutely brutal,” Eric Deady said. “It was the hardest ride I’ve ever done.”. But the Coeur d’Alene man also had this to say about...
Claremore, OKCNHI

Holiday Hills share sweet surprises

The Holiday Hills Oklahoma Home and Community Education group celebrated OHCE week by sharing sweet surprises. The first week of May is the time members celebrate their accomplishments and companionship by upping their game in activities and giving. Most years they host a day of sharing complete with a meal,...
Scott City, MOSoutheast Missourian

Scott City Summerfest returns this week with rides, music, more

The 45th annual Summerfest will spring to life this Thursday through Saturday at Scott City Park with amusement park rides and games, cornhole tournaments, a beer stand, fish fry, live music and more. The festival will kick off with Family Night on Thursday, from 5 to 9 p.m., and will...
Dodge County, WIWiscnews.com

BLUE ZONES: The sweet life

When was the last time you forgot to do something? In one of Dan Buettner’s books, “The Blue Zones,” we learn about Ikaria, Greece, “The Island Where People Forget to Die.” The people in this Blue Zone live a life that involves daily physical activity balanced by regular naps and an ease of not being focused on keeping rigid schedules. Relationships with family and friends are valued; “it’s not a ‘me’ place. It’s an ‘us’ place.” The traditional diet involves locally-grown fruits, vegetables and greens, beans, herbs, olive oil, wine, coffee and tea, and they use local honey.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12104 Sweet Clover Drive

Location is everything! Stroll to the nearby shopping center (Target, Aldi, Five Below and Kohl+GGs). A five minute or less access to Route 29, ICC 200 and I-95. A short walk to Metro Bus access (R2) and newly built Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center. This home has tons of natural light, a walk out basement with a bedroom, full bath and common area. Pergo flooring on the main level, newer windows and beautiful two level stained deck to enjoy grilling, entertaining company and evenings watching the sun set. Updated kitchen that opens to dining and living room. Spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with a master bathroom and two built in-closet organizers. This townhouse has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This property is for sale in AS IS condition with newer refrigerator, electric range, over the range microwave, washer, dryer, nest thermostat and storage space. Updated kitchen cabinetry with under cabinet lighting and granite kitchen countertop. Tesla solar panels are currently installed on the roof. Seller will consider allowing them to convey with the property if the buyer is willing to take over the existing agreement and meets the requirements set by Telsa+GGs solar agreement transfer process.
Tyler, TXktbb.com

City shares news on street improvements, free rides to library

TYLER — The city of Tyler wants you to know about a couple of street projects and a special offer for young library patrons. Beginning Monday, crews will begin improvements at Melinda Lane and Donna Drive, with work expected to last about eight months. The same day, they’ll kick off an upgrade effort on Mirabaeu Drive. Officials say that one should wrap up in August. Meantime, Tyler Transit and the Tyler Public Library have partnered to promote the Summer Reading Program. During the months of June, July, and August, all students under 18 can ride Tyler Public Transportation System’s fixed routes free of charge when traveling to and from the library. Click here for more information and scroll down to “Tyler News.”
Illinois StateOnlyInYourState

Take A Carriage Ride Through The Historic City Of Nauvoo For A Truly Unique Illinois Experience

Nauvoo has a population of just under 1,000 people and with its history, this small city is the perfect place to explore by one of the oldest forms of transportation. A horse-drawn carriage ride is a truly special, even romantic, way to get around. It’s like a step back in time, especially in a historic city like Nauvoo where carriage rides are offered year-round.
Musicfortworthtexas.gov

Solar Slim's 'Vice City' evokes a joy ride in a big, bad metropolis

Solar Slim’s “Vice City” takes listeners on a guided drive through a vibrant urban landscape, punctuated by tight, flowing rhymes complemented by layered beats and melodic backdrops. Stream the album now, commercial-free on Amplify 817. Each track's title is a street name, and the songs are introduced with GPS-like directions...