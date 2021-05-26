Sweet City Ride

Location is everything! Stroll to the nearby shopping center (Target, Aldi, Five Below and Kohl+GGs). A five minute or less access to Route 29, ICC 200 and I-95. A short walk to Metro Bus access (R2) and newly built Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center. This home has tons of natural light, a walk out basement with a bedroom, full bath and common area. Pergo flooring on the main level, newer windows and beautiful two level stained deck to enjoy grilling, entertaining company and evenings watching the sun set. Updated kitchen that opens to dining and living room. Spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with a master bathroom and two built in-closet organizers. This townhouse has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This property is for sale in AS IS condition with newer refrigerator, electric range, over the range microwave, washer, dryer, nest thermostat and storage space. Updated kitchen cabinetry with under cabinet lighting and granite kitchen countertop. Tesla solar panels are currently installed on the roof. Seller will consider allowing them to convey with the property if the buyer is willing to take over the existing agreement and meets the requirements set by Telsa+GGs solar agreement transfer process.