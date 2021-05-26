newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Chelsea Star Mason Mount Admits 2012 Cup Glory Started Champions League Dream

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed that his side's dramatic victory over Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final kick-started his dream of winning Europe's elite club competition.

The 22-year-old has been key to his side's route to the final, in which they will cross paths with Premier League rivals Manchester City, on Saturday, April 30, at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

"For me, it [the 2012 UCL win] started the dream. I was at home in my front room, watching with my family," said the England international, in an interview with Daily Mail.

"My dad let me stay up and watch the game. It was unbelievable, to see the atmosphere, see the celebrations and see the legends that were at this club achieve greatness."

Mount re-called the nerve-wracking encounter versus Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, when Didier Drogba inspired the Blues to a win after the German giants took the lead through Thomas Müller in the 82nd minute.

The midfielder, who was voted Chelsea's Men's Player of the Year for the 2020/21 campaign, has bagged nine goals and eight assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners this season.

After seeing off Real Madrid in the semi-final, Mount's boyhood club have been presented with the prospect of European glory should they manage to get another one over Pep Guardiola's side, who've won all but one of their 12 games en route to their first-ever Champions League final.

Premier LeagueTribal Football

Mason Mount named Chelsea Player of the Year

Mason Mount has been named Chelsea's Player of the Year. He will be presented with the trophy prior to kick-off at Stamford Bridge against Leicester City this evening as Blues fans return to the stadium for the first time since December. Supporters were asked to pick their outstanding individual of...
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Mason Greenwood targeting Europa League glory with Man United

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood has insisted that his aim currently is to help the club win the Europa League. There have been questions if England manager Gareth Southgate should include Greenwood in his Euro squad and while admitting that he would love to represent his nation in the summer tournament, Greenwood said it is not something he thinks about too much.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Man City and Chelsea set for Champions League final showdown in Porto

Porto (Portugal) (AFP) – A season marked by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the shockwaves of the failed attempt to create a breakaway Super League reaches its climax on Saturday, when Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea clash in an-all English Champions League final in Porto.
UEFAgivemesport.com

Women's Champions League Final: Why slow start cost Chelsea against Barcelona

The 2021 UEFA Women’s Champions League reached its climax on Sunday night, with WSL champions Chelsea Women facing off against Primera Division winners Barcelona Femeni for the ultimate prize in European women’s football. The match in Gothenburg attracted plenty of attention, and was one of the most-anticipated matches of the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea's Partnership With Trivago Officially Begins

Chelsea's multi-year partnership with trivago has officially begun following the conclusion of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. They are now the club's new official training wear partner as they showcased the new 2021/22 training kit at Stamford Bridge, which was turned into 'Stamford Beach' for the launch. What Chelsea and...
SoccerSB Nation

Women’s FA Cup Preview: Everton vs Chelsea | Toffees travel to league champions

Everton faces fellow WSL champions Chelsea in the Fifth Round of the Women’s FA Cup on Thursday, May 20th at 2:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. BST, with the game being played at Kingsmeadow. It could be the Blues’ final match of the 2020/21 WSL season but should they prevail with a win, the Merseyside outfit would advance to the sixth round, set to be held in late September of 2021.