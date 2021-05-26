DC closing walk-up COVID-19 vaccine sites

© Bonnie Cash

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said the city will close walk-up vaccination sites by the end of June.

Bowser issued a statement on Wednesday saying vaccinations at Arena Stage will halt on June 27, RISE Demonstration Center will close June 30, UDC will close June 24 and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center will close June 20.

Additionally, Turkey Thicket Recreation Center and Kenilworth Recreation Center will cease serving as community vaccination sites on May 31.

Bowser added that residents can still get their shots at pharmacies, clinics and health care centers across the city.

D.C. earlier this month lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The city also lifted capacity restrictions on most businesses.