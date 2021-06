13 July 2016 - the last time Montreal went on a run of five MLS games without defeat. In fact it was six: four draws, two wins. This afternoon in Sandy, Utah, Wilfried Nancy’s reign (with a little help from the previous incumbent) will attempt to reach five unbeaten again. Thierry Henry won his last regular season game in charge, 3-2 at DC United and since then his former assistant has gone three without defeat.