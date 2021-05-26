Critical Infrastructure Protection Services Firm Archer Announces Addition of 2 New Staff Members
(MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Joe Polen and Jared Shakespeare have joined Archer's Energy Solutions Sector team. PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 / / -- , a consulting firm focused on services for utilities in the energy sector, is pleased to announce the addition of two new staff members to the firm's available resources for the energy sector. According to Managing Partner Stacy Bresler, Archer is growing in order to meet the needs of its clients in the industry, specifically in relation to NERC compliance and other operational, cybersecurity and physical security issues.menafn.com