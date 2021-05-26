Critical Infrastructure Protection Services Firm Archer Announces Addition of 2 New Staff Members

As President Biden’s administration begins its push for $2.9 trillion of investment in critical infrastructure (such as the energy grid, nationwide communications networks and transportation networks) and with the recent news of the devastating DarkSide ransomware attack crippling the Colonial Pipeline in the East Coast, the vulnerability of both existing and proposed systems to malicious actors is once again a hot topic. Indeed, given recent attacks on existing infrastructure, the cybersecurity of embedded systems built into critical infrastructure is perhaps even more crucial than their physical security.