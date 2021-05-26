WEATHER WATCH | Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect in parts of Central PA

Effective: 2021-06-10 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dunn; Grant; Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT/1145 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUNN...CENTRAL HETTINGER NORTHWESTERN MORTON...EASTERN STARK...SOUTHWESTERN MERCER AND NORTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT/1059 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of Mott, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters near Richardton have reported wind gusts near 60 mph and hail the size of quarters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glen Ullin, Mott, Hebron, Richardton, Regent, Taylor, Marshall, Burt and Lefor. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH