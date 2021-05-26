WEATHER WATCH | Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect in parts of Central PA

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. Most of the region has dealt with heavy rain for several days now and it could cause additional issues today. Thanks to the upper-level low still nearby, we will see more waves of showers and storms today, with some of those again dumping a lot of moisture on parts of the region. Continue to keep an eye on your creeks and streams today. So far, we have not had any significant reports of flooding, but a lot of areas have a very saturated ground. There is a Flash Flood Watch out for most of the area until 2 a.m. Saturday. Some areas could see an additional 1-2″ of rain or more very quickly today.