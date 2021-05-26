Cancel
Dauphin County, PA

WEATHER WATCH | Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect in parts of Central PA

By Meteorologist Steve Knight
local21news.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Dauphin County, Northeastern Juniata County, Northeastern Perry County and Northwestern Lebanon County until 3:30 p.m. The National Weather Service has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Franklin County, Northwestern Cumberland County and Southern Perry County until 3:45...

Lebanon County, PA
Lebanon, PA
Franklin County, PA
Perry County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
