Lazio Identify Ex-Napoli Coach Mazzarri as Replacement for Inter Linked Inzaghi

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi is the frontrunner to take the helm at Tottenham, but Daniel Levy should think twice before settling on the 45-year-old Italian. According to SkyBet, the Italian is the 9/4 favourite of becoming Spurs’ next manager. Inzaghi has ascended up the managerial ranks of Lazio Football Club. He took over the youth team in 2010, his first managerial position. After six years in charge of the youth ranks, Inzaghi became interim manager of the senior side in 2016.