Lazio Identify Ex-Napoli Coach Mazzarri as Replacement for Inter Linked Inzaghi

By Apollo Heyes
thelaziali.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLazio are thinking about hiring former Napoli and Inter coach Walter Mazzarri to replace Simone Inzaghi, should he leave for the Nerazzurri. As reported by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on Twitter earlier today, the Milanese club have agreed a mutual contract termination with coach Antonio Conte, and are now looking for a replacement for the Italian. Both Inzaghi and former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri are the favourites for the job.

thelaziali.com
