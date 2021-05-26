Cancel
Sheriff: North Carolina 10-month-old infant killed in dog attack

By Associated Press
wcyb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLOW SPRING, N.C. (AP) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a 10-month-old died Tuesday after being attacked by two family dogs. News outlets report that Sheriff Steve Bizzell says the incident happened in Willow Spring after the father stepped out of the house to speak with a neighbor. He says EMS was unable to revive the child. Bizzell says the office will not be releasing their names to give the parents time to notify the family.

