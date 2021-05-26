Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting Game 6

newsbreak-logo
Jarry will be between the pipes for Wednesday's must-win Game 6 on the road versus the Islanders, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Jarry should be motivated to put together a solid outing after his outrageous mistake in double OT let the Islanders take the series lead in Game 5 on Monday. If Casey DeSmith (lower body) was available, it's possible coach Mike Sullivan would have implemented a change in the crease but the Penguins will be Jarry or bust Wednesday.

