Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka are the only golfers in the stroke-play era to win the PGA Championship in back-to-back years. Koepka did it in 2018 and 2019, while Woods pulled it off twice, once in 2000 and 2001 and again in 2006 and 2007. After winning by two strokes at 13-under in 2020, Collin Morikawa will try to become the third player to repeat in this major when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 20 at Kiawah Island.