Update on the latest sports

NFL

By Associated Press
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the verge of another postseason meltdown. The New York Islanders have a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven series after winning Game 5 in double-overtime. So Wednesday’s Game 6 is a must-win for the Penguins. It’s not what they expected after posting a 26-8-2 record from March 2 through the end of the regular season.

NFL
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Sports
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Sportsbooks set Lightning as strong favorite in Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning barely made it back to the Stanley Cup Final, edging the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 of the semifinals on Friday, but they are heavy favorites to win a second consecutive championship. The Lightning and the Canadiens begin the best-of-seven finals on Monday, with...
NHLsportsinteraction.com

NHL Odds: Montreal Canadiens New Stanley Cup Favourite

Trailing 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first-round, the Habs stormed back to win three straight games and take the series. Continuing to play the underdog, they swept the Winnipeg Jets in the second-round. For their latest magic, they eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the semifinals. From the longest odds to win the Stanley Cup at the start of the playoffs, to the best odds after three rounds, let’s take a look at Montreal.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Playoffs 2021: Latest Stanley Cup Scores and Predictions

The Tampa Bay Lightning faced elimination for the first time this postseason Friday night. However, they weren't going to allow their quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions end there. In a winner-take-all Game 7 matchup, the Lightning shut down the Islanders for a 1-0 win. Consequently, Tampa Bay returns...
NHLPosted by
Daily Herald

Lightning begin playoff series against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -199, Canadiens +166; over/under is 5.5. STANLEY CUP FINAL: Lightning host series opener. BOTTOM...
NHL985thesportshub.com

NHL announces 2021 Stanley Cup Final schedule

A battle between Atlantic Division clubs (in a normal season, anyway) will take center stage for hockey’s ultimate prize, as it will be the Montreal Canadiens going against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. The Bolts will be looking to become the league’s first...
NHLWashington Post

Underdog Montreal to face defending champion Tampa Bay in Stanley Cup finals

Carey Price put his hands on his head before raising them straight into the air, slowly gliding toward his teammates already starting their rambunctious celebration. Montreal’s longtime crease stalwart had just helped the franchise punch its ticket into the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 1993. Now the...
NBACanis Hoopus

Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Assistant Coaches

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced its front bench coaching staff, naming Joseph Blair, Micah Nori and Pablo Prigioni as assistant coaches. “Chris and I are excited to have Micah join our coaching staff in addition to giving new responsibilities to Joseph and Pablo. With staff development at the forefront, we look forward to supporting Joseph and Pablo as they continue to progress in their new roles, as well as provide guidance for Micah as he steps into a new coaching chapter,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. “We had a diligent process to evaluate our front bench needs and determined the coaching styles, philosophies and ideologies that best complement Head Coach Chris Finch and the vision we see for the future of the Timberwolves. We’re confident that with Chris at the helm and with the support of the assistant coaches, we have a group in place that will maximize our top players’ potential both on and off the court and also untap our young talent.”