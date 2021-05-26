newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts See Carson Wentz Fitting In Well: 'This Team Has Embraced His Leadership'

By JJ Stankevitz
Indianapolis Colts
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Carson Wentz quickly got to work with some of his new teammates after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Colts earlier this year, the last two weeks have been an opportunity for the quarterback to really get to know his team. And vice versa. And it's clear...

www.colts.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jack Doyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Colts Hq#Center Ryan Kelly#Coach Frank Reich#Indianapolis#Leadership#Line#Awesome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Jason Kelce opens up on Carson Wentz's 2021 collapse

Nobody had a closer view of Carson Wentz’s historic 2020 collapse than Jason Kelce, who snapped him the football more than 800 times. Kelce spent five years with Wentz, became very close with him and was caught in the middle during a breakdown between a coach that he thinks the world of and a quarterback he thinks the world of.
NFLStampede Blue

Analyzing Colts Biggest Threats in the AFC: Tennessee Titans

While the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the game, the Titans clearly have the best running back, and it is not even close. The Titans' success on offense relies solely on Derrick “King” Henry. Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards and added 17 scores, a year after putting up over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry is just overpowered; he can stiff-arm grown men like ragdolls, he is absurdly fast for his massive frame, and he can handle the hits without any sign of attrition, as he has over 700 touches over the past two seasons. He also seems to really like playing against Indy, as he had over 100 yards in both matchups last season and got 3 scores at Lucas Oil Stadium (against an injury-ravaged Colts’ defense, but still a mighty feat). Next to Henry is Ryan Tannehill, who has enjoyed a career resurgence with the Titans, and is now an incredibly effective quarterback who benefits a lot from the play-action throws opposing defenses allow while overcommitting to stop Henry. A.J Brown has also emerged as a true #1 receiver and will continue to lead the Titans’ receiving core.
NFLaustinnews.net

An In-depth Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

On Wednesday, the league is set to release dates and times for all 272 games slated for the 2021 season, including each of the San Francisco 49ers 17 regular season matchups. NFL owners approved the vote to officially expand regular season games from 16 to 17 beginning this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. With the addition of the 17th game, the 49ers will now add a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals onto their slate of regular season matchups in 2021.
NFLUSA Today

Ex-Colts WR Daurice Fountain signs with Chiefs

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, per his agent. Fountain signed with the Chiefs after being one of five players to attend their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. A fifth-round pick for the Colts in 2018, Fountain...
Indianapolis, INindianapolismotorspeedway.com

Colts QB Wentz To Give GMR Grand Prix Race Day Command

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be introduced to Indianapolis Motor Speedway fans Saturday and will deliver the command to start engines for a nationally televised NTT INDYCAR SERIES road race at the iconic motorsports facility. “We’re looking forward to hosting Carson on Race Day and can’t wait to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles insider says call to trade Carson Wentz came from the top

According to Eagles insider Howard Eskin, Howie Roseman wasn’t the one to get the ball rolling in a Carson Wentz trade. The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia is long over, with Indianapolis Colts fans ready to see what the former first-round pick will be able to do while leading the team’s offense. For Eagles fans, they’re left wondering what could have been for Wentz.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Paris Ford UDFA profile

Former Pitt safety, Paris Ford, doesn't look to me like the type of player who makes it in the NFL. In early mock drafts, prior to his terrible pro day workout, Ford was projected by some to be a 2nd or 3rd round pick. Instead of being selected on Day 2, Ford wasn't drafted at all.
NFLTacoma News Tribune

A Russell Wilson-themed intrigue rating for each of Seahawks’ 17 games this season

The Seahawks’ biggest schedule in team history is one Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Duane Brown and fellow veteran players ought to love. Seattle’s first 17-game season in 2021 has five prime-time games. That is one fewer than the NFL maximum this year. This is the 10th consecutive season the Seahawks have been scheduled for at least four national, showcase night games. That stretch of league marquee status began in Wilson’s rookie season of 2012.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz: Dealing with non-COVID illness

Wentz missed Monday's practice with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, per coach Frank Reich, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports. Reich described Wentz as "under the weather" and doesn't expect this illness to linger, as he hopes Wentz will be ready to practice again in 24 hours. Unless Wentz's absence stretches well beyond expectations, this illness should have little impact on his ability to build rapport with the Colts' receivers in camp.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Colts’ Wentz to give starting command for Saturday’s GMR GP at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS – New Colts’ starting quarterback Carson Wentz will give the command for “drivers to start their engines” for Saturday’s IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We’re looking forward to hosting Carson on race day and can’t wait to show him one of the world’s most iconic sporting...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Urged To Make Move For Star WR On Trade Block

With plenty of cap space remaining, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in an envious position when it comes to a star wide receiver who could be on the move. As the Atlanta Falcons continue to have discussions regarding the trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Indianapolis' $22 million in remaining cap space and the need for a true No. 1 receiver makes them an ideal destination for the All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Panthers begin second phase of offseason workouts, plan training camp with Colts

The NFL offseason rolls on. Despite the NFL Players’ Assocation advocating for players not to attend voluntary offseason programs over the past couple months, Monday marked the beginning of the second phase of the 2021 offseason program. The second phase runs through May 21 and includes virtual meetings and on-field, no-contact drills with coaches.
NFLStampede Blue

My 53 man roster prediction

QB (2)- Wentz, Eason. This was pretty easy I don't see our 6th round QB beating out Eason and it doesn't make sense to carry 3 QBs this season. Some people think Wilkins will get beat out by Jackson but I think those people are over thinking things. Wilkins has been very dependable for us.
NFLSporting News

Colts schedule 2021: Dates & times for all 17 games, strength of schedule, final record prediction

For the fourth consecutive season, the Indianapolis Colts are going to have a new quarterback atop their depth chart to begin the season. This year, it will be Carson Wentz's turn to lead the Colts after they logged an 11-5 record and made the playoffs as a No. 7 seed in the final season of Philip Rivers' NFL career. Now, the Colts will be looking to improve on what they did last year.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts’ reported comp for Dayo Odeyingbo is best-case scenario

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Justin Tuck #91 of the New York Giants celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 21-17 during Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Entering the second-round of the 2021 Draft, the Indianapolis...
NFLUSA Today

2021 Colts' schedule: Game-by-game predictions

The Indianapolis Colts have released their schedule for the 2021 regular season schedule so they now know what kind of path will be ahead in order to be a playoff team. Even though the Colts are months away from hitting the field for training camp and getting ready for regular-season games, we are going to go through the tradition of predicting each game on the schedule.
NFLpilotonline.com

Colts are the most overvalued NFL team following NFL schedule release

The NFL Draft and the official 2021 schedule release are in the rearview mirror, meaning fans, oddsmakers and bettors have the information they need to look toward the upcoming season. Most fanbases are cautiously optimistic that this will be their team’s year, while bettors are projecting the league as a...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles 2020 season was about as strenuous as you could make it. Carson Wentz was angry before the season even started with the team taking Jalen Hurts in round two of the NFL Draft. A list of injuries a mile long, mainly along the offensive line, led to the Eagles setting an all-time NFL record for the most different starting offensive line combinations in one season. Carson Wentz gets benched for Jalen Hurts, causing a massive rift in the locker room between Carson Wentz and former head coach Doug Pederson. Jalen Hurts performed well to keep the Eagles in the fight for the division until the last week of the season. Then an inexplicable benching of Jalen Hurts in a close week 17 game was the final nail in the coffin on the 2020 season for the Philadelphia Eagles.