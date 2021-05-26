Texas Senate Passes Medical Cannabis Expansions With 1% THC Limit
The Texas Senate yesterday advanced House-approved medical cannabis expansions but lawmakers lowered the bill’s proposed THC limits from 5% to just 1%. The Texas Senate on Tuesday approved a bill expanding the state’s medical cannabis program but it makes significant changes to the measure passed by the House last month, including dropping THC limits from 5% to 1%, the Dallas Morning News reports. Currently, only products containing .5% THC are allowed under the regime.www.ganjapreneur.com