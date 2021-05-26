Cancel
Premier League

Report: 51-year-old close to joining Spurs after Levy presents lucrative offer

By Bharad Thirumalai
spurs-web.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from La Stampa (as translated by The Metro), Antonio Conte is close to taking over as the next Tottenham manager. Conte may have led Inter Milan to a historic Scudetto but his future at the San Siro seems far from certain. Previous reports from Italy have...

Soccersempreinter.com

Antonio Conte: “Winning At Inter Is Not For Everyone”

Inter coach Antonio Conte spoke of his satisfaction at leading the club to the Scudetto and warned that not everybody could enjoy such success. — Having been crowned champions following Atalanta’s draw against Sassuolo last weekend, the Nerazzurri were rampant against Sampdoria today and secured a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Claudio Ranieri’s side.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Hakimi: Conte to me he was close to Real Madrid move

Inter Milan fullback Achraf Hakimi has revealed Antonio Conte told him he was close to joining Real Madrid. The pair are now celebrating winning the Scudetto this week. “Inter have created a great project to win this championship and I'm very proud to have been able to help make the history of the club," Hakimi told Onda Cero.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Antonio Conte's rivalry with Jose Mourinho was 'blown out of proportion' in the Premier League - despite 'taunts' and 'not pleasant words', claims his former assistant... as they get set to be reunited in opposing dugouts next season in Serie A

Antonio Conte's former assistant admits the Italian's rivalry with Jose Mourinho has been 'blown out of proportion' despite 'not pleasant words' being thrown by the managers. Mourinho was appointed as the new Roma manager on Tuesday and will take over the Giallorossi from the start of next season, with the aim of overthrowing Conte's Inter Milan from the top of Serie A after they were crowned champions last week.
Soccer90min.com

Romelu Lukaku Opens Up on Infamous Bust Up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic During Coppa Italia Clash

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on his infamous clash with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Inter's 2-1 Coppa Italia win earlier this season. The former Manchester United teammates butted heads in January's Coppa Italia quarter-finals as Antonio Conte’s side overcame a one-goal deficit to advance to the semi-finals. The pair squared up to each other and traded insults, leading to them both receiving one-match bans and a combined fine of £7,000 for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Three reasons to believe Antonio Conte to Tottenham rumours

Rumours out of Italy have Inter Milan’s Antonio Conte pegged as a possibility to be named as Tottenham’s next manager. Let the rumour sink in for a while. You’ll find it becomes more feasible with time. Or maybe it doesn’t. Yes, there are a lot of reasons this rumour will probably fizzle out in a week or so, but there is also merit in the speculation.
UEFA90min.com

Javier Zanetti confirms Inter have 'serious financial problems'

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has admitted that the club, crowned Serie A champions last Sunday, are in "serious financial problems". I Nerazzurri secured their first title since 2010 after Atalanta failed to beat Sassuolo, ending Juventus' decade-long stranglehold of Serie A. But for all of their success on the field...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'Will I be staying or leaving Inter? For now we enjoy the celebrations': Antonio Conte coy on future with Serie A champions after 'holding positive talks with Tottenham

Antonio Conte isn't too sure about attempting a Serie A title defence next season, with the Inter Milan boss refusing the rule-out a move away from Italy this summer. The former Chelsea managed secured Inter's first Scudetto since 2010 with four games to spare, blasting 13 points clear to end Juventus' nine-year dominance.
Premier Leaguesoccergator.io

Spurs hold ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have held ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte about the Spurs coaching position, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian boss is hot property after leading Inter Milan to the club’s first Scudetto in more than a decade. Conte revealed that coaching Spurs proposes a ‘stimulating challenge’...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Antonio Conte’s assistant explains Jose Mourinho rivalry ahead of Serie A reunion

Antonio Conte’s assistant Angelo Alessio has played down the Inter Milan coach’s rivalry with Jose Mourinho, ahead of the latter’s arrival at Roma.Roma announced this week that Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month, would take over from Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season.Mourinho previously coached in Serie A between 2008 and 2010, winning the treble with Inter.The Italian club this week sealed their first league title since the Portuguese’s triumph, with Conte at the helm.Conte and Mourinho butted heads in 2018 while the Italian was Chelsea boss and Mourinho was at United, but Alessio has said...
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fan View: Moses, not Hakimi, Conte's best African player

Goal readers believe the Super Eagle star was the best player to have served the Italian tactician. Victor Moses is the best African to play under Antonio Conte and not Achraf Hakimi or Kwadwo Asamoah, according to Goal readers. The duo worked together at Chelsea in 2016-2018, where they won...
Soccerfubo.tv

How Antonio Conte made Inter champions again and gave fans their club back

Sunday saw Inter confirmed as Italian champions for the first time in 11 years, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. The sight of 30,000 Inter fans in front of the iconic Duomo di Milano on Sunday hinted at the scale of what Antonio Conte and his team had achieved. Not for 11 years, since the days of Jose Mourinho, had the Nerazzurri been Italian champions. They’d sat on the sidelines as Juventus dominated Serie A for nine straight seasons. Now, though, the stranglehold has been broken.
Premier Leagueisoccerng.com

Tottenham in talks with Inter Milan boss Conte to replace Mourinho

Tottenham have reportedly held begun talks with Antonio Conte over their vacant managerial position. The Italian has done a fine job sinc. Tottenham have reportedly held begun talks with Antonio Conte over their vacant managerial position. The Italian has done a fine job since taking charge of Inter Milan two...