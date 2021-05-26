Cancel
Phil Mickelson & Tom Brady vs Bryson DeChambeau & Aaron Rodgers in 'Match 4'

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson and Tom Brady will square off against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in the fourth edition of 'The Match' on Tuesday July 6 at the stunning Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. Mickelson teamed up with NFL legend Brady in 'The Match 2" when losing to Tiger Woods...

