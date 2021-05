In his media opps with the Notre Dame media heading into the NFL Draft, quarterback Ian Book often spoke of his height, and how that was holding his draft stock down. “Not many people thought he’d get picked in the fourth round,” said Book’s college coach, Brian Kelly, on media Zoom this morning. “Now he’s got a chance to compete for a starting position.” Book was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 28th pick of the fourth round (133rd overall).