NASCAR suspends D’Hondt indefinitely

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The inaugural NASCAR at COTA race weekend experience will include NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series practice on Friday; Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series qualifying, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, NASCAR Cup Series practice, NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 225, the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250, and the first of two Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series races of the weekend on Saturday; and NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, the second Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series race, and the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix on Sunday.