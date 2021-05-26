Cancel
NASCAR suspends D’Hondt indefinitely

By Staff Report
mrn.com
 8 days ago

NASCAR issued an indefinite suspension Wednesday to Eddie D’Hondt, spotter for the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team, after details surfaced regarding his recent arrest in Catawba County, North Carolina. D’Hondt was arrested May 12, according to Hickory (N.C.) Police Department records. Records in Catawba District Court show two court dates...

www.mrn.com
