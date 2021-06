One of the reasons why Chelsea has done so well with three at the back in recent years is the flexibility the formation allows. Three at the back is all about creating overloads and minimizing redundancies. Does a team really need a fullback and winger far side waiting for a switch? No, so one is kept wide and the other is brought more central. At the same time, three midfielders aren’t as needed when one player can step up from the back and perform the same recycling job. All of this built on a platform that allows a much more packed defense (5-3-2 or 5-4-1) while freeing forwards to press knowing they have a safety net behind them.