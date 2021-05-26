George Hill Advises Ben Simmons Not to Worry About Critics

Ben Simmons continues to be the talk of the town in Philadelphia after the Sixers' Sunday's game one win over the Wizards. Despite setting playoff career-highs in assists and rebounding, the focus is on him finishing with just six points.

Many players and coaches have spoken out about the criticism against Simmons. Doc Rivers has defended him all season, even calling him a treasure after Sunday's win.

"If you guys don't know the treasure you have by now, then shame on everyone," Rivers said Tuesday. He has arguably been the biggest advocate for Simmons and what he has done to help this team be successful.

George Hill is another teammate who has spoken up about the backlash against the three-time All-Star. He thinks that Simmons should care less about what people are saying about him after his performance.

"He shouldn't give two craps about what you guys say, what other people say, what the media say, what people on the outside looking in say. He has a job to do here, and he does a great job doing it," said Hill.

The veteran point guard then went on to bring up a fair point. If another player had that kind of performance, he would be congratulated for a good game. But since it's Simmons, all the talk is on his scoring numbers.

Rivers has talked all season about the points Simmons creates for the team without scoring. His elite playmaking in game one allowed other players get going offensively, and helped the team pull away for the win.

The way he elevates the players around him is a part of Simmons' game that has never received the credit it deserves.

Simmons has never been one to care about his stats. At the end of the day the only thing that matters to him is winning basketball games.

Despite what his critics may think, Simmons' play elevates the Sixers and affects winning on a nightly basis, and his head coach and teammates understand the value he brings to the table.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.