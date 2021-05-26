newsbreak-logo
NBA

Lakers return home, where they haven't won in playoffs since 2012

By Associated Press
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 5 days ago
MIAMI (AP) — On their respective ways to the NBA Finals last season, there was one important element missing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. That changes for last year's finalists on Thursday night, when the Lakers play host to Phoenix and the Heat return home to face Milwaukee in a pair of Round 1, Game 3 matchups. Those are two of the three games on Thursday's slate, the other being Denver heading to Portland for a Game 3 contest.

